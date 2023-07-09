Boris Johnson sides with Biden over Rishi over use of ‘terrible’ cluster bombs in Ukraine | Politics | News





Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak disagree on the cluster bombs sent to Ukraine by the United States. Prime Minister says Britain is ‘discouraging’ use of cluster munitions after US President Joe Biden agreed to send the bombs to help Kyiv fight Russia. Mr Sunak said on Saturday Britain was one of 123 signatories to a convention banning their use after Mr Biden made the “difficult decision”.

Mr Sunak, who is due to meet Mr Biden in London on Monday before a NATO summit, said the UK supported Kyiv by providing tanks and long-range weapons. Mr Biden has come under fire for supplying the ammunition, which is banned by many defense alliance allies because of its ability to kill civilians. The US leader sought to justify the bombs as necessary because “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition”, swearing they would be a temporary measure to stop Moscow’s tanks. But Mr Sunak chose not to back the move during a partial election campaign stop in Selby, underscoring the UK’s commitment to the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

He said: “Well, the UK is a signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use. “We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we have done so by providing heavy battle tanks and, more recently, long-range weapons, and j hope that all countries can continue to support Ukraine. “Russia’s act of barbarism is causing untold suffering to millions of people. “It is right that we collectively resist and I will be going to the NATO summit next week in Vilnius, where we will discuss exactly this with our allies on how we can strengthen our support for Ukraine.

But Mr Johnson fully backed Mr Biden’s “difficult but courageous decision” to supply cluster munitions to Kyiv. The former prime minister said: “He is right. They are terrible weapons. But they have been used by Putin for over a year in his program of indiscriminate slaughter of entirely innocent people. “The faster we help Ukrainians win, the more lives we will save. And never forget – it is Ukrainians who will use these weapons on their own soil and to protect themselves.” Washington argued that kyiv had assured it would not use cluster bombs in urban areas, but some NATO allies are sure to be worried about their transfer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the “timely, broad and much-needed defense assistance program” that “will bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy to victory over dictatorship” . Ammunition is expected to feature in summit talks in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday, where talks on Ukraine’s NATO bid will feature. Weapons deploy large numbers of small bombs over a wide area, but unexploded ones can continue to pose a threat to civilians long after conflicts have ended. The Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits their use or stockpiling because of their indiscriminate effect on civilian populations. The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories. Moscow and kyiv have already used cluster munitions during the war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1789017/boris-johnson-rishi-sunak-ukraine-cluster-bombs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos