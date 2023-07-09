Ukrainian President Zelensky wins Turkish support and US cluster bombs





Turkish President Erdogan says ‘there is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership’, toeing a nice diplomatic line between Kyiv and Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, discussing NATO aspirations and peace talks, after the United States pledged to give cluster bombs to Ukraine. “There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” Erdogan said during a joint session with Zelensky, adding that “both sides should resume peace talks.” (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, talks to reporters alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey. Erdogan also said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, during an official state visit to Turkey, the first since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the Turkish president , the two will discuss prisoner swaps and a continuing grain deal. Attempting to be a neutral mediator, while supplying arms to Ukraine and significantly boosting trade with Russia, Erdogan reiterated his call for peace talks, saying he will raise the subject with Putin when they meet. encounter. Erdogan stopped short of unequivocal support for Ukraine’s aspiration to NATO, at the risk of alienating his ties with Putin, while Zelensky wanted to push for membership now. However, the United States also called for restraint, while walking the line between urgent support and patience. Washington has, however, decided to deliver the cluster munitions which have been banned in much of the world, with the exception of Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden and the American people on Twitter, saying it was a timely, broad and much-needed defense assistance package. Humanitarian groups condemned the decision, saying the cluster bombs could endanger civilians for years to come, according to AFP. However, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued that there was “a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks rolled into Ukrainian positions and took more Ukrainian territory.” “And by the way, I discussed it with our allies,” Biden also responded to the decision on CNNadding that “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/ukraine-russia-war/1688793890-ukrainian-president-zelensky-gains-turkey-s-support-u-s-cluster-bombs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos