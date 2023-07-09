SC protects basic rights of bail applicants





ISLAMABAD:

The Supreme Court has ruled that an accused’s right to seek relief on bail prior to arrest must be interpreted in such a way as to protect and advance the fundamental right of access to justice.

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered the detailed judgment in the case of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which was declared illegal on May 11, 2023 by a bench of three judges.

“The fundamental rights of access to justice and fair trial/due process are generally invoked to rectify illegalities and defects in criminal trials and/or proceedings relating to the determination of the rights/duties of civil character,” the court said.

“However, these rights also apply to bail applications because the latter are directly linked to the freedom of persons,” added the 22-page judgment, written by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The judgment stated that the fundamental right granted by Section 9 of the Constitution was primarily enforced through bail applications, emphasizing that bail relief prior to arrest was a legal remedy for charged under section 498 of the CrPC.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice had heard the case.

Also seated on the bench, Justice Athar Minallah, agreed with Chief Justice Bandial. However, he will post an additional note on this.

The court also ordered that copies of the detailed judgment be forwarded to relevant federal and provincial government departments for their information.

The order noted that the country’s high courts routinely grant protective bail to defendants to enforce their fundamental rights of access to justice and liberty by ensuring their free access to a competent court.

“In this case, if the arrest of the applicant from the premises of the Tribunal de Grande Instance is confirmed, his request for release on bail filed in the AQT case before this Tribunal will be rendered futile notwithstanding the fact that he is brought before the Tribunal de Grande Instance and has invoked its jurisdiction,” reads the judgment.

“This will not only deprive the petitioner of his right of access to a competent court to safeguard his fundamental right to liberty, but will also invite law enforcement officials/investigative bodies to treat the court premises as a hunting ground for capturing defendants, especially when the latter seek to seek justice monitoring their pending arrests,” he added.

“It would encourage authoritarian policing and thus expose the courts to executive machinations in the future. Such a narrow interpretation of the fundamental right of access to justice cannot be approved by this Court and is therefore categorically rejected.

The judgment noted that the petitioner’s arrest from the high court’s biometric verification room was declared invalid and unlawful on the grounds that it violated his fundamental rights under Articles 4, 9 and 10A of the Constitution.

According to the ruling, the Supreme Court treated the fundamental right of access to justice to include the right to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to obtain appropriate relief.

“Ensuring a person has unimpeded access to court once they have begun the process of pursuing a judicial remedy effectively blocks any preventive executive action that attempts to restrict that person’s freedom and right of access to justice. .

The court also noted that Imran’s arrest was invalid and illegal for violating his fundamental right of access to justice. “This right is now well established in the case law of this Court and forms an integral part of Article 9 (life and liberty of the person) and Article 4 of the Constitution (right of persons to be treated according to law , etc.),” the court said.

“In fact, a person’s fundamental right of access to justice was enhanced by the insertion of Section 10A (right to due process) into the Constitution by the Eighteenth Amendment (2010)”, note the judgment again.

“If a Superior Court for some reason refrains from exercising its contempt jurisdiction, the downside is that the aggrieved person, who is directly harmed by the unlawful actions of law enforcement, is left without recourse,” he continued.

“On the other hand, even if the contempt is initiated by a court, it may very well be, as happened in the impugned judgment before us, that the unlawful arrest of a person is validated because that the court focus on harming his dignity, holiness and safety rather than violating that person’s fundamental rights”.

While dealing with similar cases, according to the judgment, higher courts had traditionally adopted bringing contempt proceedings against responsible officials, adding that this was the route the high court had also taken in the May 9 impugned judgment. 2023.

Nevertheless, he continued, such an approach had become inadequate because the contempt route focused on the violation of the dignity, sanctity and safety of the court and not on the harm inflicted on the aggrieved person. .

Moreover, contempt was a discretionary jurisdiction, with the court having sole authority to decide whether or not to bring contempt suits against critics, the chief justice said in the detailed judgment.

“The manner and manner of carrying out the arrest, namely the breaking of the door, glass partitions and windows of the biometric verification room and the abuse and injury of a number of lawyers, High Court staff and police have undermined and belittled the authority of the High Court and disturbed its decorum.

Accordingly, the Detailed Judgment continued, the Abbreviated Order of 11 May 2023 declared the Applicant’s arrest invalid and unlawful for impairing the dignity, sanctity and security of the High Court.

“It is a well-established principle that the dignity, sanctity and security of the courts for the benefit of all relevant stakeholders are inviolable and cannot be compromised. Indeed, courts are sanctuaries to which people approach to seek justice with the assurance that they will be able to pursue their redress freely in a safe, orderly and dignified environment,” the court said.

“Breach of this assurance undermines the effectiveness of the dispensation of justice by deterring people from seeking resolution of their disputes in court. Therefore, to safeguard the right of peoples to have access to the superior courts and, therefore, to seek justice, Article 204 of the Constitution gave this Court (and the high courts) the power to punish anyone who interferes with or obstructing the Superior Court process. courts in any way or detrimental to the decision of a case pending before them”.

