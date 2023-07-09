Donald Trump’s Potential Choices for Vice President in 2024





The current Republican Party can best be understood as the result of an arduous, years-long effort to deal with the situation that Donald Trump has forced upon it. But for many party members, this situation also presented huge opportunities for advancement.

And perhaps no award is as important as becoming Trump’s running mate, a position you may have heard is vacant.

Trump has once again come to dominate a Republican presidential primary. And while he’s barely secured the nomination yet, his criminal indictments will still hang over him, there are already early moves to replace apostate Mike Pence as the running mate. Stories have been written for months about whether Trump might go for a woman this time around, whether Tim Scott might turn his presidential bid into office and, most recently, whether Kari Lake might overplay her hand. Trump himself has repeatedly echoed the idea of ​​people hunkering down for work.

It’s pretty early and presumptuous, but it’s real. And unlike 2016, when many of us (raising our hands here) thought Pence’s selection wasn’t even worth that bucket of hot spit because Trump, of course, was going to lose, no one is making such assumptions this time. Pence hasn’t exactly turned his four years as Trump’s vice president into frontrunner status in 2024, but there’s no doubt the 2024 slot would allow anyone who gets a chance to lead the party in 2028. Trump has legal issues and the prospect of a criminal conviction (whenever those cases could be resolved) could make his No. 2 pick even more important.

But who could be in the mix? And what might Trump even be looking for?

At its core, the choice Trump faces appears to be between an ideological ally and a more pragmatic choice like Pence. But increasingly within the Republican Party, the lines between the two have blurred considerably.

Representative Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) came from an established background but reinvented herself as an avid follower of MAGA. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is very much on the side of ideological allies, but she has at least tried to ingratiate herself with establishment leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R -Calif.), which apparently helped get her kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) would seem like the pragmatic choice if there was one, but he’s making a huge play for the party’s library-owning, internet-troll extreme wing.

Another key question is who would take the job. Even more so than in 2016, the Trumps brand is divisive in a way that would surely give at least some Republicans pause. When Pence took the job, it made sense, at least in part, because he risked losing his bid to be reelected governor of Indiana Red. Other more established Republicans avoided the gig, leaving Trump with a shortlist of candidates who weren’t exactly at their political peak.

For now, here’s what we think might make sense, broken down into three categories.

Kari Lake: Although she has never held office, Lake exudes Trumpism arguably more than anyone on this list right down to her utterly false and hopeless election denial. She underperformed in 2022, like many Trump-aligned candidates, but not as much as many of them. The first knock on her is that she may be trying a little too hard and that Trump doesn’t want to be upstaged.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: More than most new governors, the governor of Arkansas has played a strong role for a national profile by going strong to the right, including on culture war issues. She also has a relationship with Trump and a lot of experience as a White House spokeswoman.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: A selection of Greene would give the National Party more tweaks than anyone on this list; even with her attempt to reinvent herself, she spouts many of the same conspiracy theories and proves to be just as unwieldy. She also performed surprisingly poorly in her ruby-red Georgia district in 2022.

Marsha Blackburn: The Tennessee senator has long been one of the more right-wing culture war-focused senators, and her name was thrown around a couple of times in 2016.

Josh Hawley: Missouri senator says he’s not interested. But a lot of people say that, and maybe no senator has as much trouble performing in front of the MAGA crowd as he does.

The (more) pragmatic choices

Tim Scott: It’s one of those that makes too much sense, especially if Trump wants to go with a woman or an African American. The South Carolina senator has generally tried to avoid getting drawn into the Trump controversy of the day, and perhaps because of that he is well regarded throughout the party. The question is whether he showed enough loyalty to Trump.

Elise Stefanik: The New York MP could be up there with Scott in terms of who makes sense. And her decision not to try to climb the GOP leadership ranks after the 2022 election has led more than one to speculate (quite validly) that she might be aiming for that job instead.

Nikki Haley: Haley’s later abortive breakup with Trump after Jan. 6 would surely weigh on her potential selection. But she was popular when she was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations and could organize herself well with a strong campaign in 2024.

Kim Reynolds: The Iowa governor likes to be wooed by all presidential candidates coming to her state and has said she will remain neutral in the primary.

Kristi L. Noem: The governor of South Dakota doesn’t have much of a national profile, even though she’s considering her own 2024 bid. Without such an offer, it’s hard to see how the shed gets to the top.

Ron DeSantis: The main issues here are that he and Trump are suing each other right now and they’re living in the same state. (That would mean they would lose Florida’s 30 electoral votes since the Constitution dictates that at least one member of the ticket in a given state must be from another state, which would be a dealbreaker.) The former could be ironed out in the service of constructing a winning ticket. The latter would likely force Trump to change his residence to New York. But there is precedent for this sort of thing.

Glenn Youngkin: The governor of Virginia is keeping his options open on his own campaign. During his 2021 campaign, he was seen as navigating the post-Trump era with aplomb, in both the primary and general elections.

Francis Suarez: The mayor of Miami is running his own 2024 campaign, but many see it as a stepping stone, and Kellyanne Conway is apparently a big fan. (The residency trick, of course, applies here too.)

Tulsi Gabbard: The former congresswoman and former Democrat has become a Fox News favorite, but her resume is probably too limited.

Byron Donalds: The Florida congressman has become an important voice for the House Freedom Caucus and young Republicans, especially during the debate over McCarthy’s presidency. But he is only in his second term in Congress.

Tucker Carlson: The buzz around Carlson has died down since he was boxed by Fox News, and he said he has no interest in elective office. We also learned in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox that he denounced Trump privately.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Who knows if he’s somehow having a strong 2024 campaign?

Michael Flynn: Can you really rule anything out?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: He’s running a very Trumpian campaign (albeit in the Democratic primary), clinging to many Trumpworld who are happy to promote him in the service of trying to embarrass President Biden. But, for all the hype, he’s not exactly aligned ideologically with Trump on major issues, and his modest level of early success appears to owe more to Democratic disillusionment with Biden and a golden Democratic name than anything else. .

