Islamabad court declares Toshakhana v Imran Khan case ‘admissible’ – Pakistan





The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Saturday ruled that the criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly concealing gifts from Toshakana was admissible, Aaj News reported.

Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar’s decision was announced after hearing the PTI leader’s plea challenging the maintainability of the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court set July 12 as the date for the next hearing and called the witnesses to testify on the same day.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the case of Toshakhana v Imran Khan inadmissible and ruled that the Magistrate’s Court must rule on the former prime ministers’ plea within 7 days.

The development came after a lower court denied Imran’s motion to have the Toshakhana case declared inadmissible.

However, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday reversed that decision and ordered that the arguments of the PTI lawyers be heard again and reconsidered by the trial court.

On Monday, Imran had filed a motion through attorney Gohar Khan, saying arguments in the cases were not yet complete as he sought the removal of Judge Farooq from the bench on the grounds of a fair trial. , an impartial tribunal, access to justice and impartial procedure.

The petition said Imran believed he would not get fair and impartial justice from the bench. He further stated that the petition for an injunction against the ECP was pending and that its withdrawal had not yet been decided, forcing the petitioner to face the trial before the judge of the additional sessions without it being decided whether the electoral body could have filed such a complaint in the first place. .

She added: “To the knowledge of this court, numerous FIRs have been filed against the plaintiff and the plaintiff has requested to appear by video link and despite the extreme urgency, the matter has not been decided to date. .

On May 10, a local court indicted the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case. The case then went through several hearings until June 23, when the IHC reserved its verdict on whether the case against Imran and his indictment were tenable.

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran from membership in Parliament for filing a false and incorrect statement in his Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Ruling coalition lawmakers had filed a lawsuit last year against Imran alleging he had not shared details of the gifts he had withheld from the Toshakhana and the proceeds of their reported sales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40251601/islamabad-court-declares-toshakhana-case-against-imran-khan-admissible

