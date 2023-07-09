We’re sick of the Tories, but that’s not reason enough to make Keir Starmer PM

BORIS JOHNSON and Jeremy frishiCorbyn were identical in one respect the adoration they inspired in their followers.

What true believers we all were!

6 The country is fed up with 13 years of conservative rule Credit: PA

6 The polls all give Labor a huge lead, but they are as sweet as pink blancmange Credit: Getty

Yes, the gullible young people who chanted Jezza’s name at music festivals and dreamed of the socialist paradise that was coming to the UK for the first time since, forever.

But also those of us who listened to Bojo with credulity when, like an aging lothair whispering in his ear following young mistress, he promised us that bright and sunny highlands would come very, very soon. Boris had the chance to face Corbyn in a general election.

Roland Rat would have obtained a majority of 80 seats against one male who raves about Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA.

But in the bitter and dismal aftermath of those dizzying years when millions of us believed things were about to change drastically, Johnson and Corbyn share the same heritage.

They both failed their followers.

And that explains why now the country is sick and tired of 13 years of Conservative rule but has not real appetite for a Labor government.

Granted, the polls all give Labor a sizable lead, but that sounds as sweet as pink blancmange.

I can see that poll lead melting away in a Westminster moment if Rishi Sunak asked Sir Keir Starmer during a live TV debate if a woman can have a penis.

To be fair to Starmer, he has already achieved a historic feat in making a Labor victory even remotely possible.

Nothing in Britain works

Because Corbyn did a great job of making it look like Labor would never win another general election!

Starmer changed that. And yes, he campaigned for Corbyn in two elections.

But his purge of the lunatic Labors left is real, just listen to Corbyn’s old, axe-faced ally John McDonnell complain about the Starmers’ elimination of comrades.

But that’s not enough to make Starmer our prime minister.

And Sunak, for all his decency, intelligence and youth, has 13 years of conservative mismanagement behind him that has gotten us to a point where it’s unlike anything in this country works.

After Bojo and Jezza, Sunak and Starmer seem to be stable and rational men. I can imagine them playing squash together.

But our dream of things getting better was extinguished when Boris and Corbyn’s big promises turned out to be meaningless sweet nothings.

Is it really any wonder that we get tired of so many of them?

GAWD Damn! EastEnders once drew 30 million viewers, but now the stagnant soap opera is struggling to cross the 1 million mark.

The BBC’s decision to build an 87 million new series in Hertfordshire with your license fees seems increasingly stupid.

EastEnders has always been a grotesque parody of working-class life. Put this parody out of its misery.

It’s time to down the apples and pears, close the whelk stall and move to Essex.

His affectionate love for Federer and Princess Kate

I was in row Z of the Center To research for the Andy Murray game on Tuesday and even from the back row I could feel the electricity between Roger Federer and Kate as they beamed at each other in the Royal Box.

Reader, I don’t think I’ve ever seen either of these two icons look so happy.

6 I could feel the electricity between Roger Federer and Kate as they beamed at each other in the Royal Box at Wimbledon Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

I swear you could hear them purring from row Z. Mrs. Federer didn’t look so happy, and I imagine William would have been a bit grumpy if he had been forced to play Wimbledon.

Because Roger and Kate looked like Clark Kent and Lois Lane on a date night.

If that doesn’t work with wind and solar, we can just plug Federer and Kate into the national grid.

Sparks will surely fly.

HELLO? I DON’T WATCH IT

DID Hello Hello! lead to Brexit?

Professor Gavin Schaffer from the University of Birmingham says: Many Britons have taken Allo Allo! their hearts as a light reflection of European differences that ultimately spoke of the fundamental differences between Britain and its European neighbours.

6 Definitely Hello Hello! was much more likely to get us voting for Remain? Credit: Litter Features

Euroscepticism has never strayed too far from the suspicions rooted in World War II.

But Hello Hello! which ran for nine series from 1984 to 1992 features a sexy Frenchwoman from the central cast (Vicki Michelle), a heroic French resistance fighter and ultimately harmless Germans.

Definitely Hello Hello! was much more likely to get us voting for Remain?

ZUCKER SUCKERS SO APPY

TWITTER supremo Elon Musk has caused the widespread removal of toys from strollers by introducing a limit on the number of Tweets users can see on the platform each day.

Frankly, anyone who wants to check out thousands of Tweets every day has to get out a little more.

6 Zuckerberg, Musk’s tech titan rival, started Threads Credit: Alamy

It was during the week that Musk’s tech titan rival Mark Zuckerberg launched his own rival app, Threads.

Generate great excitement among the nerd community, although I can’t think of anything the world needs less than another social media platform.

As the old saying goes, life is short, so make sure you spend plenty of time arguing with strangers on the internet.

AFTER nearly surviving this humiliating rebellion of Wagnerian mercenaries, Vladimir Putin mounts a charm offensive.

The sickly old butcher poses for selfies with Russian goons, squeezing flesh and hugging eight-year-old Raisat Akipova when she visited her kind old uncle Mad Bastard in his gilded Moscow bunker.

This charm offensive is shocking because Putin is obsessed with germs and disease, which is why he’s always liked to keep the rest of humanity at the end of a ridiculously long table.

But a week before he hugged Raisat, 14-year-old Ukrainian twins Yuliya and Anna Aksenchenko were killed while eating pizza at a crowded restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

The same Russian missile strike also killed a one-year-old child.

It’s Putin today.

Kiss the children in Russia while murdering them in Ukraine.

BRUCE IS STILL THE BOSS

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, 73, played for three and a half hours in Hyde Park this week twice.

He didn’t just shame the younger generation. Even the Rolling Stones, seven years his senior, wouldn’t have played so well for so long.

6 Bruce Springsteen performing in Hyde Park was hugely moving Credit: Getty

Springsteen is unique.

Many rock superstars are cold and aloof figures. I saw Van Morrison at the Royal Albert Hall last week.

And he was great but the audience might as well not have been there. Dylan is the same.

But Bruce wanders through the crowd. He takes SELFIES.

He talks about his life, the friends he’s lost along the way, and the feeling that time is running out.

For all of us.

It was extremely moving.

Rock concerts don’t usually bring tears to your eyes.

Bruce did.

I HAVE AN IDEA SUELLA

NHS England reports that almost eight million hospital appointments were missed last year, each costing the NHS around £30.

And so the Minister of Health Maria CaulfieldThe revelation that the government is considering imposing a fine on 10 no-shows for GP and hospital appointments sounds good in theory.

But how would it be applied? It’s one of those clever-sounding plans that crumbles in the face of the real world.

If someone doesn’t show up for their GP appointment, Suella Braverman should surely send them to Rwanda.