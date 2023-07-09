Politics
Narendra Modi | Congress attacks Narendra Modi for thugs and imposters fleeing the country
Congress on Saturday invoked a list of thugs, imposters, swindlers and crooks it said thrived under the patronage of the Narendra Modi government, while party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge said everyone country was now aware of the prime minister’s double standard when it came to corruption.
This came as a retort to Modi, who portrayed opposition politicians as corrupt at his public meetings, and recently said: Congress is a safeguard against corruption while Modi is a safeguard for action against Corruption.
Kharge used Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification to target Modi for corruption.
Rahul Gandhi fights for the truth and will continue to do so. The truth is that people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta plundered India and fled despite being watched by Modi government. The BJP freed them but conspired to kick Rahul Gandhi out of parliament, he said.
Rahul had mentioned some of these names while asking why all the thieves seemed to have the surname Modi, a comment which led to his conviction for criminal defamation and a two-year sentence, and his disqualification as an MP.
India’s corrupt escape under his government and Modi, on the other hand, includes leaders defiled by cleaning them in (the) BJP’s washing machine. This is the BJP’s Swachh Bharat campaign aimed at consolidating power, Kharge said.
But the country has now fully understood Modis’ double standard when it comes to corruption. No congressional leader will be frightened by the political plot to ensnare them.
Shortly after Modis claimed to be a safeguard against corruption, his party had inducted politicians such as Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal who face allegations of involvement in corruption involving thousands of crores.
Congress has now scrubbed the message by exposing a network of suspected fraudsters who allegedly thrived on claiming ties to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or BJP leaders.
Are thugs, blackmailers, bluff masters, imposters, crooks and crooks rule the roost under Modi government? said the head of the party’s media department, Pawan Khera, at a press conference.
Or is the so-called supreme leader completely unaware of the existence of these fraudsters? They threaten the opposition with daily ED-CBI raids but have no time to rein in their own network of fraudsters?
Khera mentioned Kiran Patel, accused of taking the entire administration of Jammu and Kashmir for a ride by impersonating a PMO official, and Sanjay Sherpuria, accused of deceiving people out of Rs 350 crore by exploiting his alleged proximity to Modi and other RSS-BJP leaders.
Many other thugs thrive in the Sangh Parivar ecosystem, plundering people by pretending to be from the Prime Minister’s Office or close to Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Khera said.
Neeraj Singh Rathod, who claims to be Nadda’s personal assistant, has operated among BJP MPs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand specializing in negotiating cabinet places for aspirants ministers.
In May 2023, he was arrested by Nagpur police for taking money from three BJP MPs (against) a promise of ministerial places. Yash Ameen aka Viraj Shah, (who) claimed to be Amit Shah’s nephew and sold ministerial and other positions to BJP leaders, was arrested in 2016.
Khera named many others, including Brajesh Rattan, son of a BJP leader who allegedly deceived a Mumbai businessman by pretending to be close to Shah and promising a railroad contract; Ankit Kumar Singh, accused of impersonating a PMO secretary and arrested in January this year; Vasudev Nivtuti Tayde, accused of impersonating a deputy secretary of the PMO; and Satyendra Prakash Chaturvedi, who claimed to be an IAS officer assigned to the PMO.
Khera asked if there was an established pattern to this assault and claimed that all the accused were part of the RSS-BJP ecosystem.
Congress has accused Modi of weakening the legal framework for fighting corruption since he took office as prime minister in 2014.
The party released a white paper in 2017 alleging that the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act were watered down, the Lokpal was not named on flimsy excuses, and the system of electoral obligations had been introduced to facilitate non-transparent political financing. .
Along with NGOs and activists, Congress has repeatedly accused the Modi government of strangling the Right to Information Act.
The opposition has demanded investigations into the multiple alleged financial scams in the Center and in the BJP-ruled states. While several financial scandals have been investigated in the states, charges against the BJP’s central leaders have not been investigated.
Congress has directly pointed the finger at Modi in controversies involving the Rafale jet contract, Adani Group, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation, GIFT City, ILFS and Sahara-Birla newspapers.
The party asked about the role of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal in connection with the corruption allegations against the Purti Group and bank haircuts respectively.
The late Sushma Swaraj has been accused of aiding fugitives from Indian law in his capacity as foreign minister, and the late Arun Jaitley had faced questions over corruption allegations against the Delhi and District Cricket Association.
BJP governments in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have been embroiled in scandals related to government recruitment (Vyapam), mining, bidding online, rice, alleged bribery to settle contractors’ bills and land allocation.
|
