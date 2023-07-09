Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified documents charges make them more likely to back Trump: poll





More than 20% of Republicans polled said certain criminal charges against former President Trump made them more likely to support him in the 2024 election, according to a new Ipsos poll released Thursday.

About 24% of Republicans polled say the charges in the classified documents investigation make them more likely to support Trump, while 21% said the same regarding the 34-count indictment. accusation related to falsified business documents in a Manhattan court case.

Trump has been charged with 37 crimes related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at his home in Florida. He also faces 34 counts related to falsifying business records in a case in which he allegedly silently paid money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The largest proportion of Americans identifying with any party said the cases hurt their opinion of Trump or did not change their likelihood of supporting him, 41 and 37 percent respectively.

If Trump is convicted of the charges, about 10% of Republicans said they would be more likely to support him.

The findings back up polls last month that found a majority of Americans and about 80% of Republicans think the criminal charges are politically motivated.

The survey also found that most Democrats think Trump is guilty, while Republicans are split. Most Americans also want Trump’s trial to take place before the 2024 election.

The Ipsos poll has a margin of error of 3.8 points. It was conducted in late June after Trump was charged in both cases. Some 1,005 American adults were surveyed, including 374 Republicans, 441 Democrats and 122 independents.

