Trump appeals to farmers during campaign visit to Iowa





COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa Former President Donald Trump claimed he was the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had during a campaign stop in Iowa and joked that his payments during a war trade with China should guarantee that he wins the state caucuses.

How the hell can I not? I gave farmers $28 billion, he said Friday in a Mid-America Center ballroom in Council Bluffs.

Trump was referring to bailout money paid to farmers in 2019 as part of his efforts to rework the country’s trade policies, which included imposing tariffs on Chinese goods. The country retaliated, in part, by imposing its own tariffs on soybeans, crippling an important export market for Iowa farmers.

Last year, the United States exported about $154 billion worth of goods to China, up about 19% from 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Exports plummeted to around $107 billion during the trade war in 2019.

Trump said farmers have benefited from the dispute and his trade renegotiations with other countries like Canada and Mexico. He said farmers also benefited from tax cuts implemented by Congress during his tenure, as well as a temporary increase in the federal tax exemption levied on the estates of wealthy individuals after their death. .

Often they lose the farm, he said of the children of farmers who cannot afford to pay.

Additionally, Trump said his administration was supporting the ethanol industry by allowing summer sales of E15, a gasoline blend with 15% ethanol. A federal judge later overturned that action, saying the US Environmental Protection Agency had no authority to lift restrictions on its sales without congressional approval.

Trump said he would continue to negotiate better trade deals for farmers if re-elected and prevent Chinese ownership of US farmland.

I’m the only person who’s ever been charged who’s become more popular.

Former President Donald Trump

State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton who serves as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign in Iowa, kicked off the Friday event with a panel discussion on agriculture that included discussions on quality restrictions water, agricultural subsidies and other issues.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump was the best president in U.S. history for Iowa agriculture and farmers in general, Kaufmann said. I mean, look, it brought rain today.

Rally attendees waited a long time in sometimes heavy rain to enter the venue, which was considerably smaller than the large-scale rallies Trump is known for. Mid-America Center staff said the ballroom could hold about 2,000 people.

While they waited inside, there were periodic chants of Trump! Asset! Asset! and Build the Wall! There was also an impromptu recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Get morning headlines delivered to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

The shadow of the indictments

It was the Republican frontrunners’ first appearance in Iowa since his 37-count federal indictment last month that accuses Trump of conspiring to keep classified documents from his tenure as president.

They’re all bulls, Trump said on Friday. I’m the only person who’s ever been charged who’s become more popular.

Trump, as a presidential candidate seven years ago, made repeated statements about the importance of protecting classified information, according to the indictment: No one shall be above the law, a- he said in August 2016.

But he pivoted to claim he is being unfairly targeted by the federal government for political reasons and that others, including President Joe Biden and his first presidential challenger Hillary Clinton, are guilty of similar offences.

However, the charges against Trump stand out in that he allegedly took more than 100 classified documents from his former presidency to his Florida resort and home, stored them haphazardly, and leaked some of the information they contained people without proper security clearance.

That doesn’t matter to Travis Humbert of Underwood, who attended the rally with his 13-year-old son.

That might be true, said Humbert, who has voted twice in the presidential election for Trump and plans to do so again. But people are stuck in the past. We do not care? We all have a past. Let’s get out of here. He’s a businessman, not a politician, and he’s actually trying to work for the American people.

The federal indictment is the second criminal allegation against him that has resulted in formal charges this year. In April, a New York grand jury indicted Trump for falsifying business records. The Trumps target state indictment claims some payments to an attorney were for legal fees, while investigators allege they were reimbursements for a silent payment to an adult film actress.

And there are two ongoing investigations into whether Trump tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia, a state Biden narrowly won, and Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. American.

It’s a joke, a total joke, said Patty Murray, of Omaha, Nebraska, of the criminal investigations into Trump.

Murray wants Trump to get a second term so he can finish building a wall on the country’s southern border with Mexico, promote international peace and bolster the economy.

She said the investigations and indictments did little to diminish her credibility with her supporters.

It helped him, Murray said. Everyone says it’s a joke.

Jeanne Greisen, a resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, who volunteered at the Friday rally, agreed: People like to support someone who is under attack and does the right thing. They like to support the little guy.

Trump pledged last month to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family if he is elected president again. Greisen was hesitant to voice support for politically motivated investigations, but said: I think it just has to be fair across the board. The same law must be applied to every person.

Greisen said she would vote for Trump, hoping that in a second term he could demand that public school children learn more about the US Constitution, reduce the prevalence of human trafficking and reduce the size and scope of government.

Greisen, Murray and Humbert also said the economy has suffered under Bidens’ leadership and inflation remains a major problem.

Gas prices need to come back down, said Humbert, of Woodward.

Recent polls of potential Republican caucus voters in Iowa show Trump has a double-digit lead over his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nationally, pollsters show a wider margin of support for Trump, with former Trump vice president Mike Pence in a distant third.

Trump has launched numerous personal attacks on DeSantis for being a poor gubernatorial candidate who was only elected due to Trump’s support in 2018.

Trump said his status as an undisputed frontrunner was what made him a target for criminal investigations and acted as a shield for the nations’ citizens.

They want to take away my freedom because I certainly won’t let them take your freedom, he said to enthusiastic applause. He later added: In the end, they’re not after me. They’re after you, and I happen to be standing in the way.

He was not more specific about who planned to take away freedoms from citizens or what specific freedoms they were.

Iowa State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, is a senior campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Democrats point to Roe

Iowa auditor Rob Sand, the states’ only elected Democrat currently holding statewide office, slammed Trump at a press conference in Des Moines on Friday ahead of the U.S. event. former presidents of Council Bluffs.

Sand said Trump was advocating the same extremist policies that Republican lawmakers in Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds were advocating. He pointed to Reynoldscall for a special session on Tuesday, July 11 to pass abortion legislation following the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling not allowing enforcement of the abortion ban of six weeks of the state in 2018.

As Donald Trump arrives in Iowa today, it’s important to remember that he bragged about being the one who unseated Roe, Sand said. It’s important to remember that they are paving the way for the legislative bans that Republicans are going to do right here in Iowa.

Trump briefly mentioned abortion and said the Supreme Court ruling gives abortion opponents more leverage to negotiate less extreme regulations than he said Democrats want. He said he supported exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

On the court’s decision to eliminate a federal abortion right: Good things are going to come of it, and you’re sending it back to the states where all the lawyers said it should be, said Trump.

This article was first published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, part of the United States news bureau network with the Louisiana Illuminator. It is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor-in-Chief Kathie Obradovich with any questions: [email protected]. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lailluminator.com/2023/07/08/trump-iowa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos