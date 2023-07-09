Prime Minister Modi arrives in Warangal to lay foundation for projects worth 6,100 crore in Telangana; KCR stays away





The prime ministers’ visit to Telangana comes following a change in leadership following weeks of public battles between senior party leaders. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Warangal on Saturday morning to lay the foundation stone for various development projects even as the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party boycotted the visit citing the failure of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) parties. to keep the promises made to Telangana and Mr. Modis’ hatred towards the formation of Telangana itself. Mr Modi arrived at Hakimpet airport at 9.30am and then took a helicopter to Mamunuru airstrip near Warangal. He landed in Mamunuru at 10:15 a.m. and went to offer prayers at the town’s famous Bhadrakali temple. The prime ministers’ visit to Telangana comes following a change in leadership following weeks of public battles between senior party leaders. BJP Head of State Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was replaced by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy. His visit also holds significance amid rumors that BJP and BRS were working together. Meanwhile, BRS incumbent chairman and municipal minister KT Rama Rao tweeted to remind the BJP of the forgotten promises made in Telangana. The minister tweeted: Telangana residents’ long-held dream for an integrated steel mill in Bayyaram remains unfulfilled, despite the promise of the PA Reorganization Act. Even after 9 years and several reminders, the continued denial of the BJP led Union governments is deeply discouraging. Dear @Narendra Modi Ji, The delay in establishing a tribal university in Telangana, as provided for in the PA Reorganization Act, has deprived thousands of tribal youths in the state of access to higher education opportunities. Although the state government has identified and handed over 350 — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 8, 2023 He added that Bayyaram has all the necessary resources, from iron ore, land, water, electricity, coal and skilled labor. Your visible apathy towards Telangana is concerning and is depriving 15,000 young people in the region of job opportunities. We demand that a strong commitment regarding the establishment of the Bayyaram Steel Plant be made during your visit to Telangana. Prime Minister to inaugurate development projects During the visit, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects worth nearly 6,100 crores. These include the 108 km long MancherialWarangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, which will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, relieving traffic congestion on the NH-44 and NH-65. The foundation stone for upgrading the 68 km long KarimnagarWarangal section of NH-563 from the existing two-lane configuration to a four-lane configuration will also be laid. This will help improve connectivity with Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Warangal Special Economic Zone. Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the railway carriage manufacturing unit in Kazipet which will be taken over at a cost of 521 crore.

