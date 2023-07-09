Xi Jinping poses with troops across Taiwan as Janet Yellen arrives in Beijing





Chinese dictator Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command in Nanjing on Thursday, encouraging his troops to maintain military pressure on Taiwan even as the US Treasury Secretary , Janet Yellen, was arrival in Beijing for an official visit. The symbolism of Xi delivering such a belligerent speech as the Biden administration’s latest envoy navigated the tedious rituals of polite diplomacy was hard to miss. Xi told his PLA audience to increase their combat readiness and continue to safeguard China’s sovereignty by harassing good friends of the Americas in Taipei, such as reported speak South China Morning Post (SCMP): It is imperative for us to deepen war and combat planning, improve the joint theater command system, focus on actual combat training, and improve our ability to win any war, Xi said during an inspection tour of the command headquarters in Nanjing on Thursday. . He also hailed the commands’ important contributions to safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests and national unity, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and the security situation in our country has become increasingly unstable and uncertain. It is necessary to keep our mission and tasks in mind at all times, to remain focused on solving problems, to reinforce the sense of urgency and to make every effort to fulfill the main combat functions of the theater, Xi said. China’s security situation is unstable and uncertain only because the Chinese are constantly claiming land that does not belong to them and causing violent clashes along their borders, from Himalayas At South China Seaand more particularly in the Taiwan Straitwhich would not be so militarized if the Taiwanese did not have very good reasons to suspect Xi of wanting to invade them. THE SCMP pointed out that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command has played a pivotal role in several rounds of live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan since August, launched in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens’ meetings with senior US officials. Chinese state media reports of Xi’s speech tried hard to make him sound less belligerent and avoided mentioning Taiwan, as if praising its troops for doing a great job in preventing Japan and South Korea from South to become rowdy. Chinese Xinhua News Service cited Xi praised the PLA for safeguarding China’s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and national unity. Xinhua also quoted Xi as saying military issues should be considered and handled from a political perspective and demanding a stronger Communist Party presence at military bases. He wanted to make the Communist Party leadership more capable of directing combat readiness, an imperative that would include him since he is chairman of the Party’s Central Military Commission. Taiwan News was very aware that Xi was addressing the military group that would take on much of the task of invading Taiwan, if Xi gave the order. India WION News reminded that Xi made similar remarks in April, after inspecting the PLA Southern Theater Command, which covers the many disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2023/07/07/xi-jinping-poses-troops-across-taiwan-janet-yellen-arrives-beijing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos