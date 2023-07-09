China sends warships and jets near Taiwan as top US officials visit Beijing | world news





China has sent warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during a visit by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Beijing aimed at easing strained relations. Taiwan The Defense Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, which involved 13 aircraft and six ships, and that land-based missile systems were ready to respond. Four of the planes, including two SU-30 jet fighters, crossed the median line into the Taiwan Strait, which serves as the de facto boundary between the sides. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be retaken by force if necessary, and regularly sends air and naval missions. WE Support for the self-governing island republic, which broke away from mainland China in a civil war in 1949, remains a major stumbling block for ties with Beijing. Shortly before the arrival of Mrs Yellen, the Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the eastern headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army. Its area of ​​operations directly faces the island across the Taiwan Strait. Xi calls for ‘enhanced war planning’ Addressing commanders at the Jiangsu provincial headquarters on Thursday, Xi “highlighted efforts to … innovate theater command development and war readiness,” state media reported. He called for “improving war and combat planning…and intensifying training under real combat conditions to increase the forces’ abilities to fight and win,” according to the reports. Beijing also strongly opposes US military support for Taiwan and recently criticized an upcoming $440m (£343m) sale of cannon shells and other equipment, accusing Washington of turning Taiwan into a barrel of powder. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





3:31

How could a China-Taiwan war harm the economy?

U.S. highlights potential of relations with China Ms Yellen is not expected to meet Mr Xi during her visit. In discussions with senior officials, she said the world’s two largest economies must compete fairly and

communicate closely to avoid misunderstandings. She told Vice Premier He Lifeng that a bilateral trade record set last year despite recent tensions showed there was “ample room for our businesses to engage in trade and development.” investment “. Ms Yellen said: “In a complicated global economic environment, there is an urgent need for the two largest economies to communicate closely and exchange views on our responses to the different challenges.” This could “help both sides better understand the global economic outlook and make better decisions to strengthen our economies,” she said. Picture:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Photo: AP



Yellen reiterated that Washington was not looking for a winner-take-all approach or economic advantage in its relationship with China, but wanted to ensure healthy competition with a “fair set of rules” that would benefit both countries. She urged China not to let disagreements “lead to misunderstandings, especially those resulting from lack of communication, which can unnecessarily aggravate our bilateral economic and financial relations.”

