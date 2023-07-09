



Erdogan calls on Sweden to ‘keep its promises’ for NATO candidacy Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that his country will not greenlight Sweden’s NATO membership unless the Nordic nation takes a tough stance against “terrorist groups”.



Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that his country will not greenlight Sweden’s NATO membership unless the Nordic nation takes a tough stance against “terrorist groups”. “How can a state that does not distance itself from terrorist organizations contribute to NATO? Xinhua news agency quoted Erdogan’s remarks at the National Defense University graduation ceremony in Istanbul on Friday. He said his government expected Sweden to keep its promise to accommodate Turkey’s security concerns. The President further said that he would bring this to the attention of allies at the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania next week. Erdogan noted that Turkey supports NATO’s open door policy and is ready to welcome any state committed to the fundamental principles of the alliance. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, but faced objections from Turkey on the grounds that both countries are home to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Gulen movement. Turkey finally lifted its objection to Finland earlier this year after the Nordic country took “concrete steps” against the groups, and the country became NATO’s 31st member in April. But Ankara maintains its veto over Sweden. The military alliance will hold a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12, during which NATO wants to finalize Sweden’s admission process. Like that: As Loading… Related

