Documentary brings historic 1992 World Championship victory to screens





Cricket fans and athletes, good news for you! Director Adnan Sarwar and producer Nina Kashif offer a one-of-a-kind docuseries to shed light on a never-before-seen perspective on the historic 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Featuring cricketing legends Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Javed Miandad, among others, Cornered Tigers: The 1992 Story is set to be released on July 13 on the TapMad app.

On Friday, filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi took to Twitter to praise how the official trailer for the docu-series gave him goosebumps. “I can not wait !” he wrote.

The less than three-minute clip, released on the streaming platform’s social media accounts, gave a glimpse of the emotional journey ahead. With several interviews about how they kept losing every game due to rain to keep them from losing and how they came out stronger than ever, these tidbits serve as a big curtain raiser for what the series will offer.

From Shoaib Akhtar’s recollection of how cricket became part of his breathing process to Mushtaq Ahmed’s reflection on the lasting effects of World Cup victory on Imran Khan’s leadership, Cornered Tigers will show All.

Cornered Tigers aims to offer a detailed and insightful portrayal of players’ personal experiences, emotions and observations during the World Cup campaign through exclusive interviews with the players themselves.

In the trailer, Akram reveals that it wasn’t his captain who discovered his potential. “People think it was Imran Khan who discovered me, but it was actually legend Javed Miandad who spotted my potential and changed my life,” he said. The docuseries uncovers the struggles that tested their resolve, their accomplishments that exceeded expectations, and the steady spirit that drove them forward.

Reflecting on the legendary semi-final against New Zealand, Moin Khan, an important player on the winning team, said: “Hit the six and four winners in the semi-final against New Zealand was a moment epic. I was able to accomplish exactly what our team needed by playing patiently.

Former Prime Minister and Captain Imran Khan would be the key character in the story. His inspiring leadership brought the team together, giving them the impetus they needed to reach new heights.

“I started following cricket in 1992, and it gradually became a passion for me,” said Akhtar, also known as Rawalpindi Xpress for his bowling. “The passion became a profession, which eventually infused it into my breath,” he added.

The 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph has a legendary aura for people, especially for those who witnessed it. Cornered Tigers is an attempt to bring that legend to life, four decades after that momentous victory.

In an Instagram post, Kashif, the producer of the docuseries, shared, “Cornered Tigers tells the story told by the heroes who made this possible. Unwavering determination, focused commitment and strong faith in their leadership were what the Pakistani team was made!An apolitical story, told by those who wrote it.

