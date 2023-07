Joe Biden tells Xi Jinping to ‘be careful’ about his friendship with Putin | world news

Joe Biden has warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of his closeness to Putin (Picture: Getty) The American President Joe Biden told Xi Jinping to be careful after the Chinese president’s meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin because Beijing is heavily dependent on Western investment. It’s not a threat. It’s an observation, Biden told CNN. Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. Be careful, he added. Putin and Xi held two days of talks in March with warm words of China-Russia friendship and shared criticism from the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine. The pair also took part in a virtual summit earlier this week. Xi has previously called Putin his closest and most intimate friend (Picture: Reuters) Tensions and pessimism in US-China relations have escalated in recent years over national security issues such as Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, growing US export bans on advanced technologies and China’s state-led industrial policies. Xi’s closeness to the Russian president has been a repeated source of friction in East-West relations, with the Chinese premier once calling Putin his the most intimate best friend. Regardless of fluctuations in the international situation, China and Russia have always firmly regarded the development of relations as a priority, he added. Xi stuck to those words even after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine. Less than three weeks before the launch of the special military operation, Putin visited Beijing and signed what China once called an unlimited partnership. Chinese officials have since avoided criticizing Russia by following the Kremlins’ lead in refusing to call it a war while echoing Putin’s narrative that NATO expansion was to blame. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told an audience in Beijing that Washington and China must compete fairly and communicate closely to avoid misunderstandings. Despite talk of economic decoupling between the United States and China, recent data shows that the trade relationship between the two nations is fundamentally strong, with bilateral trade reaching $690 billion last year. More: Russia

Yellen repeated his mantra that Washington was not seeking a winner-takes-all approach or economic advantage in its relationship with China, but wanted to ensure healthy competition with a fair set of rules that would benefit both countries over time. The United States would continue to communicate concerns about specific economic practices directly and take targeted action to protect its national security, Yellen said. She urged China not to let disagreements lead to misunderstandings, especially those resulting from lack of communication, which can unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relations.

