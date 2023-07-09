Joan Collins says she has no idea what women see in Boris Johnson

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Joan Collins has revealed her thoughts on why Boris Johnson is appealing to women and said she has no idea what they see in him.

THE Dynasty star, 90, met the former prime minister when he was editor of The Spectator, for which she wrote a regular column.

In a new interview, Collins was asked if she could explain where Johnson’s appeal lies when it comes to seducing women.

I have no idea, she said The temperature. That’s not what women see in him. That’s what everyone sees. He’s very, very funny and incredibly smart, with a terrible haircut.

However, when asked if the Tory politician had ever managed to charm her, Collins replied: It takes a lot to charm me.

Collins previously described her working relationship with Johnson as quite happy and described him as very, very charismatic, very funny, and very charming.

While attending the kite festival in Oxfordshire last month, she told reporter Decca Aitkenhead: So whatever you think of him is my opinion.

Johnson has been married three times. His first wife was Allegra Mostyn-Owen, to whom he was married from 1987 to 1993. He was later married to Marina Wheeler from 1993 to 2020.

(PENNSYLVANIA)

He is currently married to Carrie Johnson, whom he married in 2021. He has seven children, including Lara Lettice, 29, Milo Arthur, 27, Cassie Peaches, 25, and Theodore Apollo, 23, whom he shares with Wheeler; Stephanie, 13, born while Johnson was having an affair with Helen Mcintyre; and Wilfred, three, and Romy, two, with Carrie. Johnson and Carrie are now expecting their third child together, which would bring her brood to eight.

The politician also had a string of affairs with other women, including former Spectator columnist Petronella Wyatt, with whom he began a relationship while married to Marina and still working as the editor of the publication.

Elsewhere in her interview, Collins opened up about her own multiple marriages. The best time of our life The star was married five times to Maxwell Reed (1952-1956), Anthony Newley (1963-1971), Ron Kass (1972-1983), Peter Holm, 1985-1987 and Percy Gibson, to whom she is currently married.

De Reed, who was 31 when he met Collins, 17 at the time, the movie star has previously alleged he raped her after downing her drink on their first date at her apartment in London. In the BBC documentary It’s Joan Collinsshe said she married him out of shame.

Actress Joan Collins on her wedding day to actor Maxwell Reed (Getty Images)

She said The temperature: I used to tell girls at school, I’m going to marry her someday. What an idiot. I had the brains of that glass of water But what the hell. I got rid of him. Reed died in 1974 at the age of 55 from cancer.

Collins also described Newley as genius and fascinating, but flawed. He was not capable of being a good father or a good husband and he was absolutely crazy about women, she said.

Meanwhile, Kass left her with no money after their marriage ended. In her memoirs, Collins described Holm as a stubborn, calculating sociopath.

Reflecting on the men she had been with, Collins lamented: I must be stupid. I don’t know. I mean, nobody seemed like that at first. Peter Holm was charming and funny. He was serenading me with his guitar.

Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins attend the launch of the new book ‘Divining The Human: The Art Of Alexander Newley’ at Ognisko Polskie – The Polish Hearth Club on June 08, 2023 (Getty Images)

Collins met Gibson, a theater producer, while working on a play he produced in the United States in 2000. She previously described him as the most honorable man I have ever met.

He is 32 years her junior and they married in February 2002. When asked why she had been romantically involved with younger men, Collins replied: I don’t know. Love has no limits.

Collins has three children, including Tara and Alexander Newley, 59 and 57 respectively, and Katyana Kass, 51.