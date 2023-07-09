A former insider on what’s happening in China





Desmond Shum was one of China’s best-connected businessmen. He and his estranged wife, Duan Weihong, used their relationships with senior government officials to create a multibillion-dollar property development company during a golden age for entrepreneurs beginning in the mid-1990s. Now tensions with the West dominate discussions, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sharply criticizing China’s treatment of American companies during a trip to Beijing this week. Mr Shum left China in 2015 when Xi Jinping, the country’s leader, asserted greater state control over the country and its businesses. Duan, also known as Whitney, disappeared two years later. (It is believed that Communist Party officials held her after a high-ranking political ally was detained on suspicion of corruption.) Mr. Shum told the story of their rise and fall and the grim reality of business in China in his 2021 memoir. Many details cannot be independently verified, but his role at the intersection of business and of politics is certain. He now lives in Britain with the couple’s son (neither of them has seen Duan since she disappeared) and says it’s not safe for him to travel to China.

Mr. Shum will testify next week at Congress on the challenges for US companies operating in China. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity. What has changed since you published your book? First, the perception of China has become more negative. Covid has had a lot to do with it, especially changing public opinion. This has helped to speed things up in terms of how policy makers deal with China, they now have a tide to follow. Second, the outside world underestimates how badly China’s economy is deteriorating. Several things have shocked me in conversations I have had with business people in China. A large dairy company is producing more powdered milk because people are reducing their milk purchases. Normally this is one of the last things you would delete. Many executives also say staff have been blatantly stealing and stealing from businesses since the pandemic. For what? They have lost hope because the economic outlook is so bad. How does this affect governance and business? This adds to the Chinese Communist Party’s growing insecurity, so the government is tightening control using the measures it introduced during the pandemic. It affects business: Raids on due diligence companies with ties to the West and restrictions on access to Winda Chinese data provider, are part of an effort to control foreigners.

How are international companies adapting? Companies are massively reducing their exposure. We talk about de-globalization, but the appropriate term is re-globalization minus China. You won’t have a country replacing China, but operations are expanding into Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and elsewhere. Look how many Taiwanese manufacturers are moving into Mexico on a large scale. And then there is friendshoring and nearshoring in Europe. Are the messages from the United States speaking tough while saying that they want to maintain the dialogue complicate things? After four years of Trump and three years of Biden, you see a general consistency on China policy. A slight change or variation in tone will not affect China’s perception that the US vision is established. They need some easing of tension to revive business confidence and attract more capital. If they can mitigate or delay US action, they want to.

