Jacob Rees-Mogg urges Bernard Jenkin to quit privileges committee amid police investigation





Jacob Rees-Mogg says Sir Bernard Jenkin must quit the parliamentary committee which found Boris Johnson guilty of misleading MPs about Partygate, while police investigate claims he also broke lockdown rules . Mr Johnson’s staunch ally has said Sir Bernard should step back from any involvement with the committee and should only return if allowed to do so. Sir Bernard is a member of the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which found last month that the former Prime Minister misled MPs on five occasions while serving at No 10. The panel of seven members recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson, were he still an MP. London police this week opened a formal investigation into possible breaches of lockdown rules at a rally that took place on December 8, 2020. At the time, socializing indoors was banned in London . The party was said to have been thrown to celebrate the 65th birthday of Sir Bernard’s wife, Baroness Jenkin, and cakes and drinks were served. In June, Mr Johnson said Sir Bernard appeared guilty of blatant and monstrous hypocrisy after reports emerged that he had attended. Sir Bernard declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Talk to Telegraphs political podcast, Mr Rees-Mogg suggested it is inappropriate for Sir Bernard to remain on the committee while officers carry out their investigation. By staying in his post, Sir Bernard is undermining the committees’ damning report on Mr Johnson, he said. If you have someone who produced a report who pontificated in this way, and if they are now found to be breaking the rules in the same way, it fundamentally undermines the report because of the approach of the defense which Boris gave, Mr. Rees- said Mogg. Boris kept saying he thought it was in the rules at the time. He [Sir Bernard] said it was a business meeting, that’s what Boris said. Have we applied a different standard to the former Prime Minister than Sir Bernard applies to himself? Mr Rees-Mogg has urged Sir Bernard to rethink membership of the Privileges Committee, saying he should only resign and return if police find he has not broken lockdown rules. The outspoken former minister was one of many staunch supporters of Mr Johnson who have come under fire for attacking MPs on the Privileges Committee. The Met imposed 126 fines for breaching the rules in Whitehall and Downing Street while Mr Johnson was Prime Minister, in a scandal that helped end his tenure at No 10. Mr Johnson and his then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid notices of fixed fines at a rally for Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday. Updated: 08 July 2023, 13:36

