Kremlins not happy that Zelensky brought Azov commanders from Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have just snubbed Vladimir Putin.

After concluding talks with Erdogan during a visit to Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned home with five Azov commanders, who were first taken prisoner by Moscow in a months-long battle to defend the port city of Mariupol.

The commanders were freed in an Ankara-supervised prison swap in September, but only on the condition that they remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

Zelensky posted a video of himself shaking hands and hugging the soldiers, saluting them as heroes and celebrating that they will finally be with their loved ones, according to AlJazeera. The president too tweeted Saturday a photo with the commanders using the caption Home.

A Kremlin spokesman denounced the return of the soldiers and accused Turkey of violating their initial agreement.

No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on Turkish territory until the end of the conflict, said Dmitry Peskov, DW News reported. Zelensky did not specify why the commanders might return home.

Defenders Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha were among hundreds of fighters ordered to surrender to Russian besiegers in Mariupol in May 2022. For the Kremlin, the port city has been a crucial part of its plans for a land bridge between southern Russia and occupied Crimea.

Turkey’s decision to hand over Azov commanders comes as Erdogan has announced he will host Putin next month hoping to extend a deal to allow the use of the Black Sea to export grain from Ukrainian ports.

While Erdogan recently said that Ukraine definitely deserves NATO membershipthe Turkish president underlined his belief in the need for kyiv to start peace talks with Moscow.