Politics
Kremlins not happy that Zelensky brought Azov commanders from Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have just snubbed Vladimir Putin.
After concluding talks with Erdogan during a visit to Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned home with five Azov commanders, who were first taken prisoner by Moscow in a months-long battle to defend the port city of Mariupol.
The commanders were freed in an Ankara-supervised prison swap in September, but only on the condition that they remain in Turkey until the end of the war.
Zelensky posted a video of himself shaking hands and hugging the soldiers, saluting them as heroes and celebrating that they will finally be with their loved ones, according to AlJazeera. The president too tweeted Saturday a photo with the commanders using the caption Home.
A Kremlin spokesman denounced the return of the soldiers and accused Turkey of violating their initial agreement.
No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on Turkish territory until the end of the conflict, said Dmitry Peskov, DW News reported. Zelensky did not specify why the commanders might return home.
Defenders Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha were among hundreds of fighters ordered to surrender to Russian besiegers in Mariupol in May 2022. For the Kremlin, the port city has been a crucial part of its plans for a land bridge between southern Russia and occupied Crimea.
Turkey’s decision to hand over Azov commanders comes as Erdogan has announced he will host Putin next month hoping to extend a deal to allow the use of the Black Sea to export grain from Ukrainian ports.
While Erdogan recently said that Ukraine definitely deserves NATO membershipthe Turkish president underlined his belief in the need for kyiv to start peace talks with Moscow.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/kremlins-not-happy-zelensky-brought-azov-commanders-home-from-turkey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kremlins not happy that Zelensky brought Azov commanders from Turkey
- Russia says US cluster bombs for Ukraine show ‘weakness’
- Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport,…
- Tennis world stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s ‘insane’ action at Wimbledon
- Brownsea Island: Bird flu confirmed after 600 dead birds found
- Two motorcycle crashes claim lives on Colonial Parkway
- Arizona Fashion Week 2023 Returns
- Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey talk about Naya Rivera “every day” 3 years after her death (exclusive source)
- Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Ohio DB Jaylen Watson commits to Hawkeyes
- Daily horoscope for July 9, 2023
- Dodgers end first half in torrid fashion with Freeway Series sweep | by Ron Gutterman | Jul 2023
- Balazs runs to U20 Steeplechase title