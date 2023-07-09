Turkey and Hungary threaten NATO unity against Russia

Comment this story Comment

When NATO leaders gather in Lithuania this week, President Biden and his closest allies will strive to send a strong message to Russia: that the West is united against Russian President Vladimir’s war. Putin in Ukraine. But jeopardizing their show of cohesion, many of the same leaders will join Biden for the Vilnius summit, whose refusal to admit Sweden as the newest member of the 31-nation bloc highlights divisions that could erode the deterrent power of NATO in the midst of a dangerous standoff with Moscow.

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have cited differing objections to Sweden’s entry, whose advanced military will bolster NATO’s combat power, their shared status as holdouts highlights evidence the ability of any member state to disrupt widely supported alliance priorities.

The strongmen are problematic, albeit important, NATO allies: Erdogan, fresh from an election victory cementing more than two decades in power, and Orban, who has maintained warm ties to Putin and rejected certain European aid to Ukrainehave been criticized for their undemocratic practices, but also recognized for their military and other contributions to the alliance.

The dispute over Sweden’s membership, which requires the approval of Turkish and Hungarian lawmakers to be finalized, not only poses a threat to Bidens’ goal of brandishing his stewardship of a strong NATO, but serves as a reminder of other differences plaguing the alliance, including cracks over military spending levels, Kiev’s path to membership and, most recently, the White House’s decision to supply cluster munitions to the Ukraine.

Alexander Vershbow, a veteran US diplomat who served as assistant secretary general of NATO, said navigating internal differences was the cost of doing business for a consensual body like NATO, whose allies, crucially , must also pledge to send their troops to protect one another if necessary.

Ultimately, NATO has never been paralyzed when something absolutely vitally important is at stake, said Vershbow, who is now a member of the Atlantic Council. This is the important thing.

The July 11-12 summit comes as Ukrainian leaders make urgent calls for additional weapons from the West, including fighter jets, they say. was to prevail in a hard-fought operation to reclaim territory from Russian control. They are also pushing for a clearer path to NATO membership.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 injected NATO, created in 1949 as the Cold War battle lines were drawn, with renewed urgency as the allies harden their defenses against what most see as a renewed threat from Russia. Although NATO itself has not provided arms to Ukraine, it has served as a forum to coordinate the massive increase in Western support for Kyiv.

Like Finland, which finalized its membership process in April, Sweden abandoned decades of military non-alignment in response to Putin’s invasion. Despite Erdogan’s decision to drop his government’s objections to Finland’s membership in March, he refused to approve Sweden’s membership, citing additional complaints.

Diplomats are now scrambling after months of expressing confidence that the summit of Vilnius would be an opportunity to celebrate Sweden’s accession to persuade Hungary and especially Turkey to send the signal that they will allow the entrance to Stockholm to move forward.

Turkey’s reasons for opposing Sweden’s membership include what Ankara says is a refusal to extradite individuals it considers terrorists, including members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK ) and a movement accused of trying to overthrow the Turkish government in 2016. Turkey has also complained about anti-Erdogan protests in Sweden and protests in which Qurans were burned.

These complaints dovetailed with the populist rhetoric that Erdogan used at home, including during the presidential election in May, when he described his opponents as sympathizers with Kurdish militants and enemies of traditional Muslim family values, themes that resonated with nationalist voters and Erdogan’s supporter base .

Erdogan reiterated those themes earlier this week, calling the Quran burning in Stockholm during the final months of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha a heinous act that was not an isolated incident.

As senior US and NATO officials insist Stockholm has met conditions set out last year to assuage Ankara’s security concerns, including changing its constitution and approving more anti-terror laws strict, Erdogan refused to send Sweden’s accession protocol to Turkish lawmakers.

Sinan Ulgen, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, said while there was a national angle to Turkey’s stance on Sweden, which Erdogan used to win political support, his opposition was never just a electoral tool. On the contrary, said Ulgen, it is a brokerage chip to snatch a key concession in the United States.

Officials and analysts say the cost of Turkey’s acquiescence appears to be a $20 billion deal for US F-16 fighter jets, a deal the Biden administration has backed on the grounds it would bolster NATO’s eastern defenses but has long faced opposition on Capitol Hill.

At this point, Turkey’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO bid has more to do with what the US will end up doing, and not do, than what Sweden has done, said Ulgen.

While Sen. Robert Menendez (DN.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has long opposed the sale of F-16s over Turkey’s rights record and antagonistic stance toward Greece , a member of NATO, opponents of the agreement have multiplied. the delay in Sweden’s accession has lengthened. Lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), are now saying they won’t support the sale of fighter jets until Turkey gives in.

Erdogan’s underlying dance on Sweden is his country’s complex relationship with Russia, with whom Turkey shares deep economic ties and a history of dealings and rivalry. While Erdogan and Putin see themselves as counterweights to American power, their countries have found themselves on opposite sides of the conflicts, notably in Libya and Syria.

After Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet in 2015, Russia suspended a lucrative flow of tourists to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast and its import of Turkish agricultural products.

Turkey’s ties to Russia have been a frequent point of contention with Washington. When Ankara acquired an advanced Russian air defense system, Washington responded with sanctions and removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program, giving Putin a double win: the incident created a wedge within NATO and prevented the deployment of advanced aircraft near Russian troops. in Syria.

Other times these ties have benefited the West, such as when Turkey helped broker a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to resume Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea or arrange a high-level POW exchange. level.

It’s a complicated and nuanced relationship, said David Satterfield, who served as US ambassador to Turkey and is now director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, of Turkey’s ties. and Russia. But at the end of the day, it’s one that we, as a NATO member, find valuable for the alliance.

Diplomats point out that Ankara, which commands NATO’s second-largest ground force and has sent troops to participate in the alliance missions, including Afghanistan, remains a valuable contributor. Turkey has also been a reliable supporter of Ukraine, selling weapons drones in kyiv even before Putin’s 2022 invasion.

Meanwhile, Hungarian officials have cited a variety of reasons for their country’s refusal to ratify Sweden’s membership, ranging from what a government spokesman said to Stockholm’s eagerness to overthrow Hungary on the crumbling throne of moral superiority of the Nordic countries.

But Hungary’s obstruction is less about Sweden than about Orban’s strong affinity with Erdogan, said Peter Kreko, director of the Budapest-based think tank Political Capital. Turkey is a model, on the one hand, he said. Second, it is a source of ideological inspiration. Third, [Turkey is] a very important business partner, not only at the national level, but also in the business circles close to the Erdogan family and the Orban family.

Hungary is a NATO exception due to Orban’s warm ties to Putin, the country’s skepticism of Ukraine’s war aims and its refusal to allow weapons to be shipped to Ukraine. through its territory. Orban faces criticism over his governing practices, repeatedly clashing with the European Union over his approach to migration and the rule of law. And like Turkey, Hungary has turned to Russia to help keep its economy afloat.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest alone would not stand in the way of Sweden’s bid. If there is a change in Turkey’s position, then of course we will keep the promise that Hungary will not delay any country in terms of membership, he told reporters last week.

Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho), the most Republican of the Senate Foreign Relations Committees, said Turkey’s efforts to secure concessions unrelated to Sweden’s entry into NATO led him to consider whether countries that pose obstacles to the broader mission of alliances should still be members. .

Look, when you have an alliance like this with 31 countries, it’s important that each country resolve issues in the best interest of the alliance, as opposed to something that is in their own interest, especially if it’s not has nothing to do with the foundation or purpose of the alliance, he told reporters.

These internal challenges were visible in the run-up to the Vilnius summit, as regional and factional divisions over who would best replace Jens Stoltenberg as NATO’s next Secretary General ahead of his scheduled departure this summer led to his term extension. a year.

But diplomats say NATO has faced serious internal challenges over the decades, noting that France, one of the alliance’s most influential members, pulled out of NATO military command in a sign of protest in the 1960s. Paris only returned to military command in 2009.

NATO has resisted this in the past, Satterfield said. And he will resist this one.

Ryan and Hauslohner reported from Washington. Rauhala reported from Brussels; Fahim reported from Istanbul; Morris reported from Berlin.

Offer this item gift item