Trust Gerindra what Pak Joko Widodo started we will continue

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – party chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto promised to continue what was initiated by President Joko Widodo if he won the trust of the Indonesian people to lead.

This was revealed by Prabowo Subianto in front of thousands of Gerindra party supporters in his remarks during the big Gerindra consolidation event in Tangerang Raya at Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City, Sunday (07/09/2023).

This statement started when the Minister of Defense (Menhan) talked about the natural resources of the wealth of the Indonesian nation so that they can be processed by the state for the prosperity of the people.

Prabowo said if the raw materials from natural resources are processed by themselves, the selling value will increase. This is similar to the downstream program currently being led by President Joko Widodo.

“Because of this, brothers and sisters, we have to convince the people, trust the Gerindra Party, trust Prabowo Subianto, what Pak Joko Widodo started, we will continue it, we will improve it,” said Prabowo.

“We will build Indonesia to be as prosperous as possible for the good of the Indonesian people,” he added.

Prabowo then alluded to the many politicians who made many promises ahead of the general election. However, he reminded that the Gerindra party should not be content with making promises without delivery.

“We don’t want to make promises, but we must always be brave, dare to set goals. Dare to set a direction. Our goal, our direction, Indonesia is fair and prosperous, Indonesia is a truly prosperous nation for all the Indonesians,” he said.

In his speech, Party Chairman General Gerindra also hailed the leadership of President Joko Widodo, who successfully led Indonesia through various crises including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s because there is good leadership, because there is good government, where we have to have the courage to recognize the leadership of our president, the president Jokowi“, said Prabowo.

This statement was greeted with applause by thousands of executives present in the town square of Tangerang. Besides, Prabowo also mentioned that Indonesia is often underestimated by many countries around the world.

In fact, related to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of countries are predicting that Indonesia will collapse and claim many victims from the virus. “But, thank God, the fact is that we are recognized by the United Nations as one of the countries that has recovered the fastest from the pandemic,” said Prabowo Subianto.

According to him, the government’s efforts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be separated from the role of President Joko Widodo. Therefore, Prabowo Subianto asked all his executives to recognize and appreciate the work of the Head of State.

“Because it’s like a ship, if the skipper is not correct, the ship will not be safe, it will not reach its destination,” he added.



