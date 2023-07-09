“My son collapsed; PM Modi called me, asked kya hua’ : Smriti Irani | Latest India News





Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, recalled an incident when her son collapsed and she was running between AIIMS and Parliament; and PM Modi called her and assured her all the help she needed for hospital or work. “In Parliament, there was this controversy that she banned Christmas holidays after asking for an essay on Good Governance Day on December 25. It was my first year as a politician in New Delhi. ran to AIIMS. The next day I had answers to give to Parliament,” Smriti Irani said. Smriti Irani took a trip down memory lane in her interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia. “When your baby is falling apart, it’s like your world is falling apart. In the midst of this chaos, the boss is calling, ‘what happened?’. I felt like my child had collapsed. Can you imagine having this conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi? He told me to take care of your child and tell me what you need. You need help for the hospital, for work, tell me, he said. That’s what makes him the person you want to die for, you want to go to war for such a person,” Smriti Irani said, adding that anyone who claims to have known Prime Minister Modi up close “says shit” and those who know him. up ad close are never in the media. ‘I turned down a paan masala ad because…’: Smriti Irani “When I started the project (Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi), I had no money, not even 28,000-30,000 in the bank. I had borrowed money from a bank to buy a house. It doesn’t sound flashy right now but it was around 27 lakh-28 lakh. I remember I could just scratch to give the house deposit. I remember someone walked into my set one day and offered me an ad for paan masala. This money was exactly 10 times the money I owed in the bank. I declined the ad. And people looked at me like I had gone completely crazy. I knew there were families watching, young people watching. Can you imagine someone who makes you feel like family (Tulsi) suddenly starts selling paan masala,” Smriti Irani said. “I consciously avoided Tulsi in politics” Smriti Irani said she never wore Tulsi’s costume and never used Tulsi’s dialogue to solicit votes. It was a conscious decision, Smriti Irani said. Mamata Banerjee is Hindu and can lead the ministry of minorities… On the controversy that leading the Ministry of Minority Affairs is a practicing Hindu, Smriti Irani said, “When you hold a constitutional position, you cannot say that I will serve you only if you are from my community. , of my caste, of my age group, of my gender.. Mamata Banerjee being a Hindu, used to head the ministry of minorities in her state. It becomes a big problem when I am given this responsibility. My problem is that if you are really a secular state, so it doesn’t matter who’s sitting in the chair.” “When Congress thought of the Ministry of Minorities, it had a religion in mind. But when Prime Minister Modi came to power, his mantra was that if you are poor, whatever your religion, you will get X, Y, Z. It’s a much more consistent and secular approach. Now that I’ve made this statement, someone is going to take it and paste it and say that Smriti Irani is announcing that she doesn’t like the ministry. It’s a danger of having a free and fair conversation,” Smriti Irani said.

