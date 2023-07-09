



London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission.reporter

LONDON: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter has been found guilty by Westminster Magistrates Court of criminal damage to the Pakistan High Commission after he launched a violent attack on the premises nine days after Imran’s arrest Khan on May 9 in Islamabad.

Geo and The News have learned that Aamir Wasim Chaudhary, 51, of Woodlands Lane, Leytonstone, East London, has been charged with one count of criminal damage at the Pakistan High Commission. The charge and conviction follows Aamir Chaudhary’s attack on the Pakistan High Commission in Knightsbridge at around 10:11 p.m. on May 18.

Scotland Yard sources confirmed they received an emergency call from the Pakistan High Commission on the night of May 18 when Aamir Wasim Chaudhary appeared outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, shouted slogans for Haqeeqi Azadi and against the government of Pakistan, national institutions and violated the premises of the mission. The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed to Geo News that Aamir Wasim Chaudhary is being prosecuted on one count of criminal damage to Pakistan High Commission property. Chaudhary was brought before a judge at Westminster Magistrates Court where he initially denied the charge against him but pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal damage when shown the evidence. While convicting him, the court ordered him to pay compensation to the High Commission.

Sources said Aamir Chaudhary hurled slogans against the Pakistani government and heads of various institutions, first used abusive and threatening language, then broke a window in his attempt to get inside the mission . It was understood that there were two staff inside the premises at the time of the attack. According to sources, the Pakistani High Commission in London brought the incident to the attention of the Met Police as well as the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Law enforcement sources said police arrived at the scene and arrested the assailant. Following the guilt accusation and sentencing of the protester, the Pakistani mission called on the FCDO to ensure the safety and security of the High Commission and its consulates.

Commenting on the case, lawyer Umar Ali, an expert in criminal law, said that the prosecution of such offenses would act as a powerful deterrent against any acts of violence against property in the future. He said having a criminal record can have catastrophic effects on future employment, travel, immigration status and various other aspects of daily life.

He explained: The offense of criminal damage is when a person intentionally or recklessly causes damage or destruction to someone else’s property without lawful excuse. The law surrounding criminal damage is governed by the Criminal Damage Act 1971, which describes the act of criminal damage and sets out the consequences for those found guilty. Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, certain convictions and cautions are overturned after a certain period of time. This period is known as the rehabilitation period. A fine imposed on an adult becomes a past conviction, one year after its imposition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1088638-imran-khan-s-arrest-london-court-convicts-pti-supporter-for-attacking-pakistan-high-commission

