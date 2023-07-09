Modi’s dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ call: ‘Congress only means…’ | Latest India News





When public anger rises, it doesn’t take long to topple those in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan on Saturday. In an obvious jibe to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech to open love shop (love shop) in what he calls the hate market (hate market) PM said big old party only means ‘shops looted‘ (loot shop) and Jhooth’s Bazaar (market of lies). Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bikaner. “Your enthusiasm shows that not only has the mercury risen in Rajasthan, but public anger has also risen against the Congress government. When public anger rises, it takes no time to overthrow those in power” , Prime Minister Modi said. There is only one meaning of Congress. Congress means “loot ki dukaan” and jhooth ka bazaar, he said. The Prime Minister claimed that Congress’ defeat in Rajasthan is so certain that the government has already entered bye-bye mode. Some Ministers and Members of Parliament leave their government housing and move into their homes. Only Congress ministers can be so certain of defeat, Modi said, during a dig at cabinet minister BD Kalla, who recently left his government quarters to move into his own home in Jaipur. Modi said Rajasthan should have been at the top of implementing the Jal Jeevan mission but today it is among the lagging states. “In terms of crimes against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors become the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy rescuing those accused of rape and murder,” Modi alleged. Without naming names, the top BJP leader said Congress leaders were going abroad and abusing India. Prime Minister Modi has launched several development projects worth 24,000 crore in Rajasthan including the new 500 kilometer section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway in the Bikaner of Rajasthan. He said the central government is sending programs to Rajasthan but the Congress government of Rajasthan is stopping them. The Congress has nothing to do with the problems of Rajasthan and your problems. The Congress government is also troubled by the BJP’s plan to provide benefits to every household. Congress has only hurt the state in the last few years, he said. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

