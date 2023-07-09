NATO unity will be tested at Vilnius summit – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces new tensions when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, in Lithuania.

The world’s largest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as the 32nd member. Military spending by member countries continues to lag behind long-standing targets. And an inability to compromise on who should serve as NATO’s next chief has forced an extension of the current secretary general’s term for another year.

Perhaps the thorniest questions are how Ukraine should be brought into the alliance. Some argue that Ukraine’s admission into NATO would be the fulfillment of a promise made years ago and a necessary step to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Others fear it could be seen as a provocation that could escalate into an even wider conflict.

Feuds between friends are not uncommon, and the current catalog of disputes pales in comparison to past fears that Donald Trump would turn his back on the alliance during his presidency. However, the challenges come at a time when President Joe Biden and his counterparts are heavily invested in demonstrating harmony among members.

Any crack, any lack of solidarity provides an opportunity for those who would oppose the alliance, said Douglas Lute, who served as US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to exploit divisions as he struggles to gain ground in Ukraine and faces political challenges at home, including following a brief uprising by the Wagner mercenary group.

You don’t want to present overtures, Lute said. You don’t want to have any gaps or seams.

By some measures, the Ukrainian conflict has reinvigorated NATO, which was created at the start of the Cold War as a bulwark against Moscow. Members of the alliance have dumped military hardware into Ukraine to aid in its ongoing counteroffensive, and Finland ended a history of non-alignment to become NATO’s 31st member.

I think it’s appropriate to look at all the successes, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said in an interview with The Associated Press. So I think the invasion strengthened NATO exactly the opposite of what Putin intended.

He noted Germany’s move towards a more robust defense policy as well as increased military spending by other countries.

The United States announced on Friday that it would supply Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions, causing unease among some NATO partners. Such a bomb poses a higher risk of civilian harm because it opens in the air, releasing smaller bombs over a wide area, hitting multiple targets simultaneously. Ukraine promised to use it with caution.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in the Western European war, reiterated her country’s condemnation of Russian aggression but called for the universal application of the principles of the international convention prohibiting the production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said while her country respected the US decision, it disagreed with it. No to cluster bombs and yes to helping Ukraine’s self-defence, which we believe should be conducted without such a bomb, she said on Saturday. Canada and the UK have also expressed concerns while Germany, which signed the ban treaty, said it would not supply the bombs to Ukraine but expressed its understanding of the position. American.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wanted countries to abide by the terms of this convention and therefore, of course, he did not want us to continue use cluster munitions on the battlefield.

But the ongoing war has allowed other challenges to fester or come to the surface.

In particular, NATO leaders declared in 2008 that Ukraine would eventually become a member, but little action has been taken to achieve this goal. Putin occupied parts of the country in 2014 and then attempted to capture kyiv in 2022, leading to the current war.

A gray area is a green light for Putin, said Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland and now a distinguished member of the Atlantic Council.

The United States and Germany insist that the focus should be on providing arms and ammunition to help Ukraine win the current conflict, rather than taking the more provocative step of addressing a formal invitation to join NATO.

However, the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, want firmer assurances about their future membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also pushing for it. During a visit to Prague on Thursday, he said the ideal outcome of the Vilnius summit would be an invitation for his country to join the alliance.

Jake Sullivan, Bidens’ national security adviser, described the summit as an important moment on this path to membership “and that allies must discuss the reforms that are still needed for Ukraine to meet the standards of the EU. NATO.

NATO could use the occasion to elevate its relationship with Ukraine, creating what would be called the NATO-Ukraine Council and giving Kiev a seat at the consultation table.

Also in the spotlight in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main obstacle to Swedish attempts to join NATO alongside its Finnish neighbor.

Erdogan accuses Sweden of being too soft on anti-Islamic protests and Kurdish militant groups that have waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey. However, a man burned a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm last week, and Erdogan signaled that this would pose another obstacle. He equated those who allowed the crime with those who perpetrated it.

Turkey and the United States are also at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Biden says Sweden’s NATO membership must be dealt with first.

Sullivan said the United States is confident Sweden will join NATO in the not-too-distant future, but it’s unclear whether the issue will be resolved at the summit.

This is not the first time that Erdogan has used a NATO summit for Turkish gain. In 2009, he delayed the appointment of Anders Fogh Rasmussen as general secretary, but accepted the move after securing senior positions for Turkish officials in the alliance.

Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who directs the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there was growing frustration among allies with Erdogan, building on concerns about his ties with Putin, democratic backsliding and circumvention of sanctions.

They tried to play well,” Bergmann said. The question is whether it’s time to get much more confrontational.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also delaying his country’s approval of Sweden’s membership. In response, Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blocks a US$735 million arms sale to Hungary.

We don’t want members who aren’t interested in doing everything possible to strengthen the alliance rather than pursuing their own or individual interests, he said. I’m just fed up and I’m fed up.

However, Risch dismissed the idea that these disagreements are a sign of weakness within NATO.

These are things that always happen in an alliance,” he said. The fact that we were able to face them and that we will continue to face them proves that this is the most successful and strongest military alliance in the history of the world.

At least one potentially combustible item was removed from the summit agenda. Rather than seek consensus on a new NATO chief, members agreed to extend Jens Stoltenberg’s term for another year. He has held this position since 2014 and this is the fourth time his term has been extended.

Most wanted a woman to take the top job next, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had been seen as a favorite candidate. However, Poland insisted on a candidate from the Baltic States being next, as there had already been two Nordic Secretaries General in a row. (Stoltenberg was a Norwegian Prime Minister and Rasmussen was a Danish Prime Minister.)

Others are skeptical of accepting a candidate from the Baltic countries, whose leaders tend to be more provocative in their approach to Russia, including backing Ukraine’s desire to join NATO soon.

Other disagreements loom over NATO’s updated plans to counter any invasion Russia might launch on allied territory. It’s the biggest overhaul since the Cold War, and Skip Davis, a former NATO official who is now a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said it could involve many tussles and trades. Cards.

This is an issue that will cause tension and dissension, and that is not the subject of the Vilnius summit,” he said.

Cook reported from Brussels. Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.