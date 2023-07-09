PM Shehbaz criticizes Imran Khan for launching malicious campaign against army chief





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the United Nations meeting. Reuters/FilePM Shehbaz condemns media campaign against COAS. PM says ‘Imran’s trick of using proxies’ is misrepresented. Orders legal action against the elements behind the campaign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for launching a “vile, sinister and malicious” campaign against the army chief of staff (COAS ), General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister condemned the PTI leader, saying he had been misexposed.

“Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt has been misrepresented,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the former prime minister was desperately trying to force his return to power after a methodically planned attack on state symbols failed.

He said the PTI leader does not realize that “the time of his policy of intimidation, violence and hatred is over”.

“Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his self-interest (power grab) over everything else,” the prime minister said.

He reiterated that the Pakistani people and political parties firmly support the army chief, General Munir, and the armed forces, and will thwart any attempt and plot to undermine the prestige, honor and integrity of the Pakistani army.

Prime Minister orders legal action

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also ordered authorities to prosecute those involved in such malicious campaigns at home and abroad, said a press release shared by the PM. Office Media Wing.

The Prime Minister noted that similar minds were involved in the May 9 plot.

It is a clear message to the May 9 planners, facilitators and managers that the conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed, the statement added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz further called the wicked, evil and violent media campaigns a result of the planning of disbelievers, adding that the conspirators have become active again against the political and economic stability of the country.

The new media campaign was an integral part of this heinous campaign, which was launched against Shuhada, he argued.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the media campaign against the armed forces and its leader did not fall within the realm of freedom of expression, but that it was only a conspiracy, and that he was legal responsibility to eradicate such a trend with all force.

He said the nation would thwart such attempts in such a way that it thwarted the May 9 attempt to stir up violence and vandalism in the country.

He also expressed the nation’s determination not to let the disappointed and panicked elements create new crises in the country.

