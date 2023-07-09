Prime Minister Modi in Rajasthan, where the ballot is limited: Congress means looting shops and jhooth markets

Launching a stinging attack on Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told people at a rally in Bikaner on Saturday that Congress has only one meaning, and that means loot ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar (a loot shop, a market of lies).

Urging the people of the poll-bound state to elect the BJP to get a dual-engine government, center party government in the state, Modi said: Honest government is important for development and stable, he said. . Respect for Hindustan has increased globally because there is a stable government in the country (in the Center). You have given me the opportunity to work by electing a stable government. All states that have chosen stable dual-engine governments are growing rapidly. But what has the Congress government done in Rajasthan?

The Congress government has done a lot of damage in Rajasthan. His defeat in the state is so certain that the government here is in bye-bye-election mode, he said. I have learned that some ministers and MPs are already moving out of government housing and into personal housing. Only the leaders of Congress can have such confidence in their defeat.

Modi said that over the past nine years, the Center has tried to ensure that Rajasthan enjoys the benefits of all central regimes. Out of 4 crores of houses built for the poor, he said, nearly 20 lakh are for the people of Rajasthan, and out of 50 crores of bank accounts created for the poor, about 3 crores are from the state. .

During the difficult phase of the pandemic, these bank accounts supported the poor, he added.

Development can reach people when country and state governments work together honestly. Over the past four years, the situation in Rajasthan (under the Gehlot administration) has been exactly the opposite. We send plans from Delhi, but the Congress (government) in Jaipur tears them away. Congress has nothing to do with the inconveniences of the people of Rajasthan or your problems, Modi asserted.

He said Rajasthan should have been at the top of the list under the Jal Jeevan mission, but the state is among the bottom. Not even one resident of Rajasthan is among the 130 districts where tap water has reached 100 percent of households, he said.

Modi noted that Congress had promised to waive loans to farmers and asked people if they had received the benefit. He said the Center sent Narmada water to farmers in Rajasthan, but the state government spared no effort to stop it.

Referring to the fight between Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Modi said: “The whole party and the government have been fighting each other for the past four years.

In the midst of this fight, the chief minister is busy saving his son’s future, he argued. He does not care about the sons and daughters of Rajasthan. For this reason, several ministers and deputies are unhappy with him.

There can be no hope from these leaders for the development of Rajasthan, Modi said. I want to say to these people: enough of the fight against corruption; now the people will decide. Rajasthan wants stable government, dual engine government Rajasthan doesn’t need parivarwaad (dynastic politics); it needs vikaaswaad (development policy).

Since Congress came to power in Rajasthan, it has taken on another identity: corruption, crime and appeasement. The situation is such that when a ranking is made for corruption, Rajasthan comes out on top. A state that was known for peace and harmony now sees incidents of community tension every other day. The entire government under Congress is busy appeasement.

Alluding to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that democracy is under threat in India in speeches abroad, and Congress’ reaction to the Balakot strikes, among others, Modi said: They (Congress) have so many problems with the progress of India that their leader is going abroad and abusing India…. You will remember what they said to demoralize the army every time the army showed their bravery…. The military says we’ve destroyed terrorist outposts in Pakistan, performed surgical strikes, but Congress says show us evidence.

IAF conducts airstrikes in Pakistan; they say nothing happened. Congress has always had a problem with the military and soldiers…