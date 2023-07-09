The case of the gifts comes to haunt the head of the PTI again





ISLAMABAD:

In a significant development, a magistrate’s court in Islamabad on Saturday announced the initiation of criminal charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on July 12, after rejecting the plea of ​​Pakistani leader Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) against the maintainability of a complaint filed. by the polling control authority.

Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad (West) District and Sessions Court issued the order four days after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered him to adjudicate again on the PTI’s claim “after having heard the parties with detailed reasons taking into account the provisions of Article 10-A of the Constitution.

Interestingly, the PTI attorneys did not present their case as the court denied their request to adjourn the case until Monday due to the absence of lead attorney Khawaja Haris.

On Saturday, when the court resumed hearing the PTI’s motion against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint seeking criminal charges against the former prime minister for not disclosing the gifts he had received of the Toshakhana in his declaration of assets, the judge expressed his displeasure over the absence of Haris.

He noted that the court had been hearing the case for three days but Haris had not attended any hearing. “The court is showing unprecedented restraint, but the petitioner is taking undue advantage of that restraint,” he told Haris’ associate attorney Gohar Ali Khan.

“Present your case at 11:30 a.m. or I will decide the case without hearing from you,” the judge noted.

At this point, Gohar Ali Khan filed two motions in court, asking for Imran’s exemption from appearing in court and adjourning the case until July 10 (Monday). However, the ECP’s lawyer opposed the request.

The judge observed that the record of the defendant, Imran, was not good. “Tell me on what date did the defendant appear in court in the Toshakhana case? ” He asked.

Judge Dilawar said the IHC had given “such great relief” to Imran. “All eyes are on this case. Because of this case, we have stopped hearing other cases,” he added.

Later, the court adjourned for a few hours. When the judge resumed proceedings at 11:30 a.m., Haris, who was to present his arguments against the ECP’s complaint, had still not arrived.

The lawyer for PTI leader Gohar told the court that the ECP lawyer could present his case first. “We will present our increases on Monday,” he said. ECP attorney Amjad Pervaiz read the ECP order of October 21, 2022 as well as the IHC order of July 4.

On October 21, 2022, a four-member bench of the ECP declared Imran’s seat in the National Assembly vacant as it disqualified the former Prime Minister under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

In its decision, the ECP said Imran had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained in Articles 137, 167 and 173 of the 2017 Election Law by submitting a “false declaration” and an “incorrect declaration” to the ECP in the details of its assets and liabilities filed by it for the year 2020-21.

On July 4, the IHC sent the case back to the trial court with instructions to decide within a week. The head of the PTI then challenged the IHC order in the Supreme Court.

Amjad Pervaiz argued that all ECP members unanimously disqualified Imran Khan and ordered criminal proceedings against him for submitting a false statement under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act of 2017.

“ECP issued the order after completing all legal formalities,” he said. While giving his arguments, Pervaiz said he would speak in Urdu so the media could also understand. The court asked the lawyer if he was making arguments or if this was an exercise in political scoring. The court adjourned a second time at the request of Pervaiz, who wanted a break.

When the court resumed hearing, ECP’s lawyer continued his arguments. However, when Pevaiz ended his arguments, the court canceled the right to a hearing for Imran’s lawyers – as Gohar Ali Khan insisted on adjourning the case until Monday – and reserved its order.

The judge then released the order, dismissing PTI’s plea against the ECP’s complaint. The court announced the opening of the trial in the Toshakana case from July 12 by summoning the prosecution witnesses. Speaking to the media, Imran’s lawyer said the court should have given them the opportunity to be heard. “Our arguments were not even heard, the decision was made ten minutes after the arguments of the ECP. We will challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court,” he said.

Background

Last year, six members of the National Assembly filed a referral to NA President Raja Pervaiz Asharf, claiming that statements of assets and liabilities submitted by Imran Khan relating to the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 were not correct.

The speaker seized the CEP under article 63, paragraph 2, of the Constitution. The ECP, after issuing notices to all, decided the matter on October 21, 2022 and disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution read with Articles 137, 167 and 173 of the 2017 electoral law.

The ECP also ordered his office to initiate proceedings against Imran under Section 190(2) of the Electoral Act 2017 and filed a complaint in the Court of Sessions in Islamabad (West) against the leader of the PTI on November 7, 2022 for allegedly making a false statement. on its assets and liabilities.

The court, after taking summary statements and reviewing documents, issued summonses/notifications to the head of the PTI. Imran on March 13 this year filed a request with the court for the dismissal of the complaint.

The former Prime Minister took the position that the ECP had filed the criminal complaint without the proper authorization and that it was also prohibited by the limitation in light of the law – Article 137(4) of the 2017 electoral law, which stipulates that such criminal proceedings can only begin within 120 days of the presentation of the statement of assets and liabilities.

On May 5, 2023, Imran Khan filed another request to dismiss the complaint as being in violation of Section 193 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1908 (CrPC).

However, the court dismissed both claims in a consolidated order dated May 5, 2023. Imran then approached the IHC, challenging the trial court’s order to the extent of the dismissal of the claim of the ECP on the basis of “limitation” and “authorization”.

On July 4, the IHC ordered the trial court to rehear the case and decide it within seven days.

