Elections in India: Narendra Modi’s secrets of longevity





An atypical case. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls only half of the 28 states of the Federal Republic of India, its leader, Narendra Modi, enjoys the best global popularity rating for an elected leader: 77% of favorable opinions. This record, which allows him to consider remaining Prime Minister for at least five more years, is explained by three main reasons: luck, exceptional political talent and an iron fist. Modi is indeed lucky to have against him a totally disorganized opposition discredited by the mediocrity of the last mandate of Rahul Gandhi, heir to the Nehru-Gandhi family. He also knew how to play on the populist rope by highlighting his modest origin.

Read alsoLVMH: how does the world number one in luxury hope to conquer India? A protective sovereign figure Deep India wanted its revenge on the leaders of the Congress party, who came from wealthy backgrounds and graduated from the most prestigious British universities. Millions of Indians recognize themselves in their Prime Minister, n like them in a poor and largely self-educated family. Modi’s genius also lies in his talent for crafting a political narrative that serves him. Like no other leader before him, perhaps even better than Indira Gandhi herself (1917-1984), he understood and manipulated the feelings of the Indian masses. And like Indira Gandhi, he has a knack for taking credit for everything his government has done and a lot of things it hasn’t done. His smiling face is plastered everywhere: social projects, infrastructure projects, diplomatic meetings In these turbulent times, many Indians therefore see in him a sovereign figure, on whom they count to protect themselves from uncertainties and nourish their hopes. Anti-Muslim massacre Political scientist Sanjay Kumar attributes 20% of the Prime Minister’s popularity to the impotence of his opponents, and 65% to his political talents. And he attributes only 15% of it to his brutality – which is surprising, as it is so obvious. Since the terrible anti-Muslim pogrom perpetrated in 2002 in Gujarat, a state of which he was then Prime Minister, Modi’s name has indeed been closely linked to the Hindu chauvinism of his party. He denied any responsibility for the atrocities committed, but never explicitly condemned them. If it seems fortunately that it is not this anti-Muslim rhetoric that seduces most of his supporters, one is entitled to wonder why he does not give it up. Its attacks on the liberal system do not stop there. He silenced all his critics in the media. Read alsoIndia: in 2023, an electoral campaign against the backdrop of the Cricket World Cup He has bent parliament, civil servants and magistrates to his will – as the indictment of Rahul Gandhi in March under false pretences showed. The fact that Modi’s popularity is not due to such processes brings little comfort. It simply suggests that his illiberalism is more of a drive than a strategic calculation.

