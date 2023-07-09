Pakistan. In blow to ex-PM Imran Khan, Islamabad court declares Toshakhana’s complaint ‘maintainable’





Image source: PTI The IHC had said Toshakhana’s evidence against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ‘inadmissible’.

In a blow to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, an Islamabad District and Magistrate Court on Saturday upheld the maintainability of the criminal complaint filed against him for concealing details of Toshakhana’s gifts.

Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who previously overruled Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) objections to the admissibility of the case, announced the verdict on Sunday, as Dawn reported. The next hearing will be on July 12, when the court will summon witnesses to testify to start Khan’s trial.

It comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ruled that all of the evidence held by Toshakhana against former Prime Minister Imran Khan was “inadmissible”. The IHC had asked the Court of Sessions to consider the former prime ministers’ plea as pending and to decide it again within seven days. The case was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan asked for an exemption from attending the hearing, which was opposed by the ECP’s lawyer, Saad Hasan.

During the court proceedings, Judge Dilawar noted that Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, had not appeared for a single hearing in three days and said the court had been ‘very lenient’ towards the former Prime Minister.

He also expressed his disappointment with Khan’s lawyer, saying such behavior could not be expected of him. He also rejected a request by Khan’s current lawyer, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to adjourn the legal proceedings until Monday.

Responding to the verdict, Attorney Gohar said he was deeply upset by such a verdict and remarked that the law was “murdered”. He also said they would challenge the verdict by appealing to “higher forums”.

On May 10, the PTI President was indicted in the Toshakhana case by Judge Dilawar, who dismissed protests about the admissibility of the case.

About the Toshakhana case

The case concerns accusations that the former prime minister ‘intentionally concealed’ the intricacies of gifts he held from the Toshaskhana, a warehouse where gifts given to government authorities by unknown authorities are kept during his tenure as prime minister and the proceeds of their revealed offers. .

The head of the PTI then headed to the IHC, which remained criminal proceedings looking into the matter until June 8.

READ ALSO | ‘Toshakhana case not admissible’: Islamabad High Court rules in favor of Imran Khan

READ ALSO | Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted in six cases in connection with the violent May 9 protests

latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-former-pm-imran-khan-toshakhana-case-maintainable-islamabad-court-ihc-election-commission-latest-updates-2023-07-09-880073 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos