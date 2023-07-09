Trump warns Biden ‘gloves are off’ in speech before attending UFC 290





Presidential hopeful Donald Trump warned President Biden in a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday that the “gloves are off” – just hours before attending a UFC fight.

The 45th president repeatedly criticized his successor during a campaign speech at the city’s Calvary Chapel, where he spent about 40 minutes claiming that the Biden administration’s policies had worsened immigration, l economy, crime and other topics.

“We have a corrupt and incompetent leader in Biden,” Trump told supporters in the battleground state.

“I wouldn’t have said that three weeks ago. I wouldn’t have said that. In fact, I was very nice to him. I was very nice to him, but now we can’t be nice because we took the gloves off. The jar has been opened… It’s totally compromised.

Trump made a series of accusations, including that Biden “took millions of dollars from other countries like China,” likely a reference to his son Hunter Biden’s recent large overseas business investments with the country, as well than with Russia, Romania and Ukraine which was the subject of a recent review.

Biden has not been directly linked to his son’s multi-million dollar deals, although his name was mentioned in various email exchanges during this time.

“He’s totally compromised,” Trump said. “In history, there has never been a scandal like this.”

Trump also criticized Biden for blocking the Keystone Pipeline project and groping immigration at the southern border, as well as accusing Democrats of rigging the election in Biden’s favor.

Amid his sweeps, Trump announced he would start calling Hillary Clinton “beautiful Hillary” because his old “twisted” nickname for his 2016 opponent is now reserved for the commander-in-chief.

“I don’t like to pronounce the same word for two people. We use the word twisted for Joe Biden because Joe Biden is the most twisted president in the history of our country by a factor of hundreds. He’s a crook,” the former president said.

After publicly warning Biden that the “gloves are off,” Trump went to a UFC match at T-Mobile Arena with longtime ally Roger Stone and controversial actor Mel Gibson.

The trio were spotted chatting with UFC President Dana White in a photo posted to Twitter by Stone captioned: ‘Shooting the s–t’.

After publicly warning Biden that the “gloves are off,” Trump went to a UFC match at T-Mobile Arena with longtime ally Roger Stone and controversial actor Mel Gibson. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Trump and UFC President Dana White were seen talking at UFC 290 on Saturday. Getty Images Trump waves to the crowd at T-Mobile Arena as Dana White looks on.

Trump’s Las Vegas spot comes a day after campaigning in Iowa, where he called himself “the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had.”

He has repeatedly targeted Republican challenger Ron DeSantis – whom he called “overrated” on Saturday – on the campaign trail in the months since the Florida governor’s candidacy was announced.

