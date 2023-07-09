kamisetty venkat: ‘A talent powerhouse’: PM Modi meets impressive autistic singer Kamisetty Venkat in Warangal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Kamisetty Venkat, an autistic singer, in Warangal on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi said Venkat was a force of talent, who did not let his disability affect his dream of pursuing a singing career. “The phenomenal Kamisetty Venkat is a wealth of talent and youthful energy. He was undeterred by his autism and kept singing. He sang and danced to Naatu Naatu. I salute his courage,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met with families of those who lost loved ones to left-wing extremism in Warangal. “In Warangal, I met families of those who have lost loved ones to left-wing extremism. Their stories moved me deeply, as did their strength in the face of adversity. Their resilience inspires us to keep working to build a peaceful and prosperous society,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Addressing a public rally earlier in Warangal, Prime Minister Modi strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS government, as well as Congress, for corruption. He said the state was “trapped in a web of dynastic politics”. “The BRS and the Congress are dangerous for the people of Telangana,” Prime Minister Modi said, alleging that the KCR ran the “most corrupt government”. “All these dynastic parties have their roots in corruption. The whole country is aware of the corruption under the dynastic rule of Congress. Now the people of Teangana are seeing similar corruption under the BRS rule,” the prime minister said. Modi. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for various infrastructure and development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal while praising the people of Telangana for their ‘great contribution’ to enriching the country’s history.

