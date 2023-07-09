Former mob boss says he tried to cut deals with former President Trump in the 1980s





“The Life We Chose, William Big Billy D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family” tells the story of a little-known Pennsylvania-based mob powerhouse and his life behind the scenes of organized crime.

The former president got rid of a former reputable mob power: Billy D’Elia.

In the new biography about him, D’Elia says he did business with former President Trump when he owned Atlantic City casinos in the 1980s, and Trump saved $1 million on a real estate transaction… by flipping a coin.

ITALIAN AUTHORITIES ARREST MAFIA BOSS AFTER 30 YEARS OF LEAK

Feds say D’Elia, known as “Big Billy,” ran the Pennsylvania-based Buffalino Crime family for decades. He honed his profession alongside the family’s namesake, the legendary Russel Buffalino, whom Robert F. Kennedy called “one of the most ruthless and powerful mob leaders in the United States.”

D’Elia assumed leadership of the family when Buffalino died in 1994. It is said that he was so trusted and respected in every mafia family in the country, that in the 1990s he was invited to take charge of the Philadelphia crime family to quell deadly fights. who left bloodstains on the streets of the city of “brotherly love”. He refused.

D’Elia says he dealt with Trump when he owned flashy New Jersey casinos like the “Trump Taj Mahal,” “The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino,” and “The Trump Marina Hotel.” and Casino”.

“(He is) like he is on TV now, arrogant. He doesn’t keep his word.”

The revelations about Trump are in the new book about D’Elia, “The Life We Chose, William ‘Big Billy’ D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family,” by veteran journalist Matt Birkbeck. Birkbeck covered DElia and the Buffalino Crime Family for decades in northeastern Pennsylvania, and is the author of the biography “The Quiet Don,” about crime family namesake Russell Buffalino.

Portrait of Donald Trump on 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower. NYC 1987 (Getty Images)

“Trump, when he made deals, he didn’t want his lawyers to do it. He didn’t want anybody else to do it, he did it himself and he did it with gangsters,” says Birkbeck.

“Billy has done business with a lot of people, including Donald Trump,” he says. “Trump knew exactly who he was, Trump knew exactly what he was doing and exactly what they were negotiating about.”

Birkbeck says that in a deal that involved the sale of timeshares in Trump-owned properties, the future president leaned on Billy to mass-buy copies of his book, “The Art of The Deal” as part of a deal.

“They used to give these rewards and gifts to timeshare people, and one of the gifts was a copy of the book, only Billy had to buy the book. He had to buy 5,000 or 10,000 copies of the book, which would increase the book bestseller charts. Basically, Billy should have shelled out $100,000.

In another deal, D’Elia says Trump agreed to buy property involving his “Trump Plaza” casino, but backed out of the deal only for it to be settled in a jiffy …for $1 million.

SYLVESTER STALLONE ON FINALLY PLAYING A MOB BOSS IN NEW SERIES: BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

D’Elia says he attended a meeting with Trump and Philadelphia-based real estate brothers Barry and Ken Shapiro, who owned the property, and had agreed to buy the land for $8 million. say until Trump shows up and refuses to pay the promised amount.

“Trump said he couldn’t give him the eight million, he only had seven,” D’Elia explained. “So now what are you doing, wait?”

“We’re at this meeting with Trump (D’Elia says) and Barry said, ‘Let’s flip a coin for the other million.’ Trump said fine, so they flipped a coin and Trump won.”

Barry Shapiro corroborated the Fox News story that Trump flipped a coin to reduce the sale price.

Shapiro, who is now 85, says his group, including his latest brother Ken, actually sold the Atlantic City property to Trump for $1 million less than the price Trump agreed to, and that the draw fate decided.

“The Life We Chose, William ‘Big Billy’ D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family”, by Matt Birkbeck. (HarperCollins/William Morrow)

“The sale price was actually $8 million, and Trump only paid $7 because he flipped a coin with my brother Ken to save a million,” Shapiro said.

“We gave him a 15-year mortgage and he paid it off.”

The phone card and timeshare proposals never materialized.

Trump has never been charged with any criminal acts involving his dealings with casinos and he has met the legal requirements to own and operate casinos in Atlantic City, which are regulated by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission and its Division of Gaming. Enforcement.

A Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, disputes D’Elia’s claims.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – MAY 8: A sign marks the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino on May 8, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts, Inc., which has $1.8 billion in debt, reported a loss of $48 million in the first quarter on April 30, 2004, double its losses for the same quarter a year ago. one year old. The company said its gambling was down $6 million from the year-ago quarter at its Taj Mahal hotel and casino amid growing competition. The Trump Plaza casino on the boardwalk was down $4.4 million and profits at Trump Marina were down $300,000. (Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News, Cheung said he “was not going to honor a response to a book that belongs in the good business of the fiction section.”

But it wasn’t the first time Trump had relied on a toss-up in a trade negotiation.

In 2017, a Wall Street investment banker, Ken Moelis, told Business Insider that in the middle of a heated negotiation, Trump “looks at me and he says ‘-we’re a million dollars away from the other-and he said ‘I’m telling you what, I’m going to flip you over for this. And he reached into his pocket and pulled out a coin”

Moelis says he reviewed the coin to make sure it was legit, and when he flipped it, “it flew across the table towards Trump, which he immediately knew was a mistake…but before he could see it, Trump picked it up and said, Heads, you lose.

Moelis is now a billionaire investment banker, who has been described as the businessman who “put Trump’s casinos on the stock market” and had a long association with the former president.

JUDGE DISMISSES CASINO MOGUL STEVE WYNN CASINO CLAIMING HE LOBBIE TRUMP ON BEHALF OF CHINA

In addition to chronicling his relationship with Trump, D’Elia’s book also delves into his portrayal of superstar singer Michael Jackson, as well as manager Frank DiLeo, known as Tookie.” D’Elia says Trump offered $1 million to the singer to perform at Trump Casinos in Atlantic City, but Jackson refused to perform at a casino.

As for “Tookie,” although he was a longtime music industry executive who worked with stars from Prince to Ozzy Osborne, he is best known to audiences for playing heavyweight gangster “Tuddy,” in the classic movie “Goodfellas”. He died in 2011.

Today, D’Elia has left his mafia life behind and enjoys a quiet retirement. He served five years in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and witness tampering in 2009. He was never a mob informant and never testified against an alleged member of the crime organized.

D’Elia participated in an exclusive interview for Fox Nation’s Jimmy Hoffa series, “Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa.” He is featured in the final episode, issue #6, “The Last Suspect”, about the FBI’s latest suspect in Hoffa’s disappearance, Gabe Briguglio.

