Ant Group to buy back shares as China ends crackdown





supported by Jack MaAnt Group Co.is offering to buy back up to 7.6% of shares in a bid to retain talent and provide a chance to cut stakes for investors trapped by a years-long regulatory crackdown at the company.

Each investor would be allowed to sell up to 7.6% of their shares rather than cash out completely, according to a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private details of the arrangement. Ants’ planned share buyback would value the company at around 567.1 billion yuan ($78.5 billion), it said in a statement on Saturday. That’s nearly 70% less than the $280 billion market cap it fetched in 2020 for the canceled IPO. Chinese regulators wrap up a two-year crackdown on once-freewheeling tech giants after slapping over $1 billion in fines on Ant andTencent Holdings Ltd.Friday. Ant completed its Beijing-commissioned overhaul, slashing profitability and undermining growth of a sprawling platform that stretched from lending and insurance to asset management. Returning cash to shareholders could help Ant focus on building business operations, easing pressure from pre-IPO investors seeking an exit due to its plummeting valuation. Global funds have wondered how to value their investments in Ant made in 2018, when the company was valued at around $150 billion. It’s a good opportunity for investors to claw back some cash as Ants’ earnings growth has slowed significantly, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan. Foreign minority shareholders could use this opportunity to reduce their stakes, he said. Silver Lake Management LLCWarburg Pincus LLC, andCarlyle Group Inc.were among the largest U.S. backers in this funding round. Others who have invested money include Singapores GIC Pte,Khazanah National BerhadCanada Pension Plan Investment Board andTemasek Holdings Pte. Buy-back plans Ant said he would transfer the repurchased shares into the company’s employee incentive plan to attract talent. The individual limited partners of two entities that form the majority of Ants shareholders, mostly made up of Ant executives, have voluntarily decided not to resell shares to Ant due to the long-term commitment to the company , according to the press release. The limited partners have also pledged to retain the two dividends in 2022 with Hangzhou Junhan and Hangzhou Junao to build working capital strength. Overhang removed Central bank-led financial regulators fined Ant and its subsidiaries a total of 7.12 billion yuan on Friday, ending a two-year investigation into the company. Tencent was fined 2.99 billion yuan. Tencentand Ant affiliateAlibaba Group Holding Ltd.soared in the New York trade. A significant easing of restrictions on Ant, one of the most high-profile casualties of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on the country’s tech giants, would send a strong signal that policymakers are following through on recent pledges to support technology. ‘industry. With the regulatory crackdowns, Ant can spend more time growing its business and even relaunching its IPO. Ant said in January that he hadNo projectfor an IPO at that time. However, the company’s president, Eric Jingsaidin 2021, Ant would eventually go public. Ant Review Ant co-founder Maincomein China at the beginning of March after a long period of travel abroad. The government persuaded him to return to the mainland to show the authorities’ support for private entrepreneurs, Bloomberg News reported.reported. This decision follows Mas’s decision togive up controld’Ant in January, holding about 6.2% of the voting rights after the change. Following this, the head of the Communist Party of the city of HangzhourentedAnt for respecting the party leadership and asking local government departments to resolve issues raised by the fintech company. More than two years ago, Chinese regulators abruptly halted Ants’ IPO, sending shockwaves through global financial markets. New rules have been imposed on the fintech giant, which operates in businesses ranging from consumer lending and wealth management to online payments. The central bank ordered Ant tofoldall financial units into one holding company. He also called on the company to open up its payments app to competitors and sever abusive ties between payments and other products, including its lending services. Ant is developing big-language model technology that will power ChatGPT-style services, joining a list of Chinese companies seeking to gain an edge in next-generation artificial intelligence. The companyinvestednearly 20.5 billion yuan in research and development last year, doubling its annual expenditure on such efforts from 2019.

