Unraveling the Belt and Road Puzzle in Indonesia

By: Nur Rachmat Yuliantoro, Associate Professor and Head of Department of International Relations at Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Building infrastructure is President Joko Widodo’s priority. Loans from China have filled a financing gap, but can Indonesia avoid the debt trap?

In an unprecedented move, in May 2023, former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla spoke out against the incumbent administration’s desire to let China dominate Indonesia’s economy. Kalla claimed that the country’s debt had swelled to 1 trillion rupees or US$67 billion, although this figure contradicts government data.

China’s engagement with the Indonesian economy is tied to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a 2013 project that was embraced by Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Widodo recognized a natural fit between Indonesia’s untapped marine resources and China’s enthusiasm to expand its business in the region.

Indonesia knows that cooperation with China is important, but its engagement with Belt and Road is a measured game to protect its interests and maintain its sovereignty.

China and Indonesia enjoy strong bilateral relations. After a history of strained diplomatic relations, the two countries reestablished official relations in 1990. Since then, they have strengthened their relationship, signing a Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2005 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

China has become Indonesia’s largest trading partner and an important investor in the country, fostering closer economic cooperation and becoming one of Indonesia’s top three foreign investors.

As an emerging global economic force, Indonesia’s participation in the BRI aligns with its aspirations for continued development and regional leadership.

Indonesia’s membership in the G20, its involvement in the China-ASEAN free trade program and its participation in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank strengthen its position.

With their respective economic strengths, China and Indonesia have valuable assets to enhance cooperation and pursue common interests through the Belt and Road.

The Indonesian government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development aligns well with BRI objectives. Indonesia needs investment in many areas: better transportation networks, more roads, airports, ports and other public facilities that could help improve logistics efficiency.

BRI’s focus on regional connectivity and economic cooperation aligns with Indonesia’s goals and provides opportunities for everyone to win. Leveraging their strong bilateral ties and economic prowess, China and Indonesia can work together to promote sustainable development and prosperity within the framework of the Belt and Road.

While Indonesia’s economy has grown significantly, red tape and bureaucracy continue to hamper progress. Government efforts to reform the bureaucracy have had mixed results despite the adoption of several economic policy programs aimed at streamlining regulations and law enforcement.

The US$6.2 billion high-speed railway project linking Jakarta to Bandung is an example of the challenges posed by Indonesian bureaucracy. The project began in 2015, but land clearing issues and regulatory hurdles put it on hold. After numerous adjustments, particularly on budgetary issues, the limited operation of the project is scheduled for August 2023.

By prioritizing its maritime force, Indonesia can align its development goals with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision to advance his country’s economic interests by sea.

Building port infrastructure and improving inter-port connectivity would benefit both countries and facilitate trade activities. Widodo’s initiatives – such as the Global Maritime Fulcrum – align well with China’s emphasis on maritime cooperation, creating opportunities for collaboration.

However, China’s BRI carries risks as well as opportunities. Concerns arise when recipient countries struggle to repay their loans from China, leading to a loss of control over infrastructure projects. Indonesia’s rising debt under Widodo’s administration underscores the need for caution in managing BRI-related financial obligations.

THE The influx of Chinese workers into Indonesia is another situation worth watching. While Chinese labor and technology can contribute to project efficiency, the availability of local employment opportunities and potential illegal labor practices create social tensions.

Stricter controls and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with labor laws can help maintain social order.

According to a study conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta, Indonesians have varied opinions about China and its ambitious BRI. The perception of China among Indonesian bureaucrats and academics has been mostly negative, with concerns about China’s economic power and its potential threat to Indonesia’s national interests. Distrust and lack of trust have shaped the perceptions of people who question China’s true intentions in Indonesia.

But some Indonesians support the initiative, seeing it as an alignment with Indonesia’s own maritime ambitions. Others were pessimistic, fearing the Belt and Road would further cement China’s dominance over Indonesia in economic competition. A significant number took a cautious “wait and see” approach to the initiative.

The study also highlighted a lack of awareness among Indonesians of China’s geopolitical and geoeconomic influence. A A survey by the Center for Chinese Studies found that many Indonesians knew about traditional medicine, culture and communism when asked about their knowledge of China. Respondents were unaware of China’s economic and military rise.

The BRI holds potential for infrastructure development that aligns with Indonesia’s national development plan, aimed at promoting the well-being of its people. Some commentators believe that Indonesia is the ASEAN country that stands to benefit the most from the initiative, with more than US$87 billion allocated to infrastructure projects. The challenge is to align Indonesia’s development strategy with the Belt and Road to achieve mutual interests.

To maximize benefits and address potential challenges, Indonesia needs to balance its national development goals with the BRI. Environmental preservation considerations should be integrated into infrastructure projects, especially with regard to sustainable energy and clean water supply.

The BRI has its problems, but Indonesian democracy protects against bad consequences. As long as Indonesia maintains its democratic checks and balances, it will continue to follow the right approach of the initiative. Other nations have learned the hard way and Indonesia should not underestimate its own capabilities.

