The radicalized MAGA base will be a danger to America after Trump leaves the scene





MAGA’s state-by-state takeover of the Republican Party machinery, underway since 2021, will facilitate the emergence of the next Trump. But what will really propel such a figure into the White House is the transformation of the GOP base.

The increasingly reactionary views of rank-and-file Republicans all but guarantee that the movement will maintain its dominant influence over the party for the foreseeable future.

A yard sign I saw in rural Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential campaign tells the story. Planted in front of a house was a homemade poster with the words RONALD REAGAN IS A LOSER. President Reagan’s face was crossed out with an X, with Donald Trump’s smiling face next to it. Presumably he was a Trump supporter, but why attack Reagan? The 40th president was beloved by Republicans, off the ballot, long dead and certainly not a threat to Trump. The last assumption is where I was wrong.

Trump focused on his predecessors, as did his supporters.

You drive around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere, he once tweeted, quoting a supporter. Donald Trump’s situation is more serious than the Reagan revolution. Donald Trump inspired us.

On another occasion: 94% approval in the Republican Party, an absolute record. Ronald Reagan was 87%. THANKS!

And again: Wow, the highest number of polls in the history of the Republican Party. This includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. There must be something wrong, please double check this poll!

To be seen as powerful enough to restore the country to what it was, Trump demands that others see him as equal to or superior to those who came before him. I used to think such comparisons were outlandish insecurity. Now I believe Donald Trump was underestimating the comparison. In truth, there is no comparison. He created a cult unlike any of his predecessors, inspiring throngs of followers to form deeply personal, sometimes spiritual, connections with his movement.

Tribalism is stronger than it has ever been in the Republican Party. Whether or not Trump remains the tribal leader, the power of group loyalty has radicalized the base. Tens of millions of people now believe in conspiracy theories that are patently false, a reality that will shape the American political system in unknowable ways for many years to come.

In the summer of 2022, former Republican Congressman Reid Ribble took a test. He was one of the founders of the Tea Party movement, although he was disappointed in Trump. Addressing a group of several hundred Wisconsin congregants, he decided to survey the congregation.

How many of you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump? Ribble asked.

A sea of ​​hands went up. It was almost the whole room. Ribble disguised his shock by moving on to a second question, which he hoped would bring most hands down.

And how many of you think that Donald Trump is still the rightful President of the United States?

Some hands fell, but about half the room kept their arms up. It was worse than he had imagined.

Populism in nearly all of its historical iterations tends toward authoritarianism, Ribble told me. The test with the congregation reminded him of another dark period in history: pre-Nazi Germany. In the 1920s, Adolf Hitler came to power on a big lie. He alleged that Germany was on the road to victory in World War I, but its leaders surrendered prematurely. Victory was seized from the Germans by corrupt politicians, Hitler said. People had been stabbed in the back.

In reality, the German army had been defeated and the country had no hope of winning the war; nevertheless, millions believed that the Hitlers lived in the difficult conditions of post-war life, from political stalemate to inflation. Anxious Germans hailed the rise of a disruptor who could upend the institutions they believed had failed them, paving the way for Nazism. He created a whole class of victims, Ribble said, and then told them he would defeat the villain.

Ribble fears Trump’s lies have created an opening for another dangerous leader to rise or Trump to return to the Oval Office. The untruths created an angry and restless electorate.

In poll after poll, a majority of Republican voters say Joe Biden was not the winner of the 2020 election. As one of Trump’s White House-appointed officials to oversee election security during his administration, I can confirm (once again) that this is entirely untrue. The 2020 election was the safest in modern history. However, these attestations have failed.

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, GOP-dominated legislatures in more than 30 states proposed or passed measures to make it easier to interfere in the GOP vote, opening up the possibility of legal warfare in future elections.

It’s not the only lie that’s reshaping the system.

An Economist/YouGov survey last year found that half of U.S. Republicans now believe in core QAnon concepts, such as the claim that only one group of people secretly . . . rule the world and that top democrats are involved in elite child sex trafficking rings.

GOP leaders have fanned the flames of these theories. House Republican No. 3 Elise Stefanik called Democrats pedophiles in 2022, and the party backed candidates who were outspoken supporters of QAnon.

Likewise, millions of Republicans subscribe to the great replacement theory fueled by Trump. The plot alleges that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate of white Americans with Third World voters, as claimed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. A gunman cited this racial baiting theory in a manifesto before murdering nearly a dozen black Americans in a New York supermarket in 2022, not to mention the mass shooter who killed nearly two dozen people at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019, echoing Trump’s comments about an invasion on the US southern border. An AP/NORC poll found nearly half of Republicans believed the theory.

It would be a willful illusion to think that these conspiracy theories will not have lasting repercussions. These highly motivated voters are hungry for MAGA candidates who share their views. And these opinions will not change overnight. The next Trump will have to feed this beast to win, which means keeping the base radicalized on a constant diet of conspiracy theories about existential threats to their way of life.

There’s a soft totalitarianism that comes into play, said Michael Steele, who spent two years leading the GOP as chairman of the Republican National Committee. Modern conservatism meant less taxes, less government, free markets. What we are witnessing now is a deconstruction of that. I think the rational side loses, if it hasn’t already lost.

We have only seen the beginning of Trumpism. The rational faction of the GOP has been suppressed by the radical faction and is no longer a drag on the system. The disgraced ex-president can return to power. In the meantime, the conditions are in place for the next Trump to emerge. Worse still for our democracy, when he or she enters the White House, the safeguards of the rest of the democracies will be weaker than ever.

Miles Taylor is a former chief of staff for the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security. This article is an adapted excerpt from his book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, which will be published on July 18.

