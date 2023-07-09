ASEAN Regional Forum, Modi in France, Thai parliament votes for PM





Welcome to your week in Asia. It will be a busy week on the diplomatic front. Foreign ministers will gather in Jakarta for the ASEAN Regional Forum, while several Asian leaders will travel to Vilnius for the NATO summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in Europe to visit France. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is embarking on a trip to the Middle East this weekend. In Thailand, the Senate and House of Representatives will meet jointly on Thursday to elect a new prime minister. Get the best of our Asia coverage and more by following us on Twitter @NikkeiAsia. MONDAY Indonesia hosts ASEAN meetings Indonesia, which this year chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will host the ASEAN Regional Forum and related meetings throughout the week. Senior diplomats are expected to address issues such as the security of the Korean Peninsula. The annual forum is a rare international platform in which North Korea regularly participates. Members include China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United States and the European Union. Most members will bring their foreign ministers on board, but North Korea has reportedly assigned its ambassador to Indonesia instead of another senior official, according to people familiar with the matter. The Russian Embassy in Indonesia meanwhile announced on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend the meeting in Jakarta. Inflation data in China TUESDAY Asian leaders at NATO summit The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold its annual summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. Leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – the Indo-Pacific Partners (IP4) – will attend in person. Topics include security guarantees for Ukraine, Sweden’s potential membership and deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific, and whether to establish a liaison office in Tokyo. THURSDAY Thai parliament votes for prime minister The outcome of Thailand’s May 14 general election will take place on Thursday, when the Move Forward coalition appoints its leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister. But Pita is far from a shoo-in for prime minister despite controlling 312 House seats, as he needs at least 376 votes to win a majority in the House and Senate. Conservative parties opposed to progressive Move Forward policies should appoint members to challenge Pita. Modi visits France Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France for talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attending this year’s July 14, or National Day, parade as a guest of honor in Paris, which will also be attended by a contingent of Indian armed forces. Modi’s visit, which comes at Macron’s invitation, is expected to “herald the next phase” of the India-France strategic partnership, according to a statement from the Indian government, which also underlined the two countries’ “common vision on peace and Security “. , especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Monetary policy: South Korea Earnings: Quick Retail FRIDAY Third Meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers The third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors and their deputies kicks off in the western city of Gandhinagar under the Indian presidency. Participants in the five-day event are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the international financial architecture and address pressing issues facing the global economy, such as those related to the food, fuel and fertilizer crises. WEEKEND Kishida visits the Middle East Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for four days starting on Sunday. This is the latest round of a regional diplomatic campaign that has also taken him to Europe and Southeast Asia. He hopes to strengthen ties with resource-rich countries in response to high energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are currently planning new investments to increase oil production in the medium to long term. In addition to sharing values, Kishida’s diplomacy in the Middle East also aims to support growth strategies in the decarbonization sector for Middle Eastern states seeking to make their economies less dependent on oil.

