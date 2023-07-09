Russia has the resources China needs to fight Western sanctions and weapons





The Russian economy has become more dependent on China since Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine.

But one analyst said Russia retained key leverage in its relationship with China and would not be Beijing’s vassal.

"The experience that the Russian army is gaining in Ukraine is even more interesting for Beijing."



Russia’s economy has become more dependent on China since Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean Vladimir Putin will become beholden to Beijing, an analyst says. Russia is now China’s biggest oil supplier, while Chinese companies supply Russian companies with technology that is no longer available in the West. Such trends have led to predictions of “yuanization” of the Russian economy. But Mikhail Korostikov wrote for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace that there are few signs that Moscow is ceding control to Beijing. “The relationship between Russia and China is by no means perfect, but the shared interests of the leaders of the two countries and the strategic logic of confrontation with the West create a solid basis for reasonably equal cooperation,” he said. he declared. “As part of this interaction, China has some opportunity to make Russia its vassal but, more importantly, it has no compelling reason to do so.” Arguments of a Russian vassal dependency miss the mark, as trade between the two countries is comparable to China’s trade with other countries, he noted. For example, while China’s share of Russian trade has soared to around 22% since the war in Ukraine, its share of Australian trade is even larger, at 26%. In fact, China is the largest trading partner of approximately 120 countriesand many are more dependent on Beijing than Russia, Korostikov added. “Almost a year and a half after the start of the full-scale invasion, relations between Russia and China largely follow the same rules as before,” Korostikov said. In the meantime, he sees no reason for Beijing to make Moscow a vassal. Already, both countries are benefiting from an open market, and the few areas where China could pressure Russia would result in a sharp pushback from Kremlin leaders. Certainly, Korostikov acknowledged that the war in Ukraine had strengthened China’s hand in its relations with Russia. But the Kremlin has also acquired its own weight. “It also provided Moscow with several important advantages, including information on resisting sanctions and waging a war against Western weaponry, which China can only get from Moscow,” he said. . Because China sees a confrontation with the West as inevitable, working with Russia can give Beijing the needed perspective on how sanctions affect the economy, how to circumvent them, how the financial system will behave, and what protections are effective, he said. Moreover, as China holds a large amount of Russian weapons, the Kremlin war in Ukraine may provide lessons for Beijing on how best to combat Western weapons used by Kiev forces. And this information may be Putin’s most valuable resource in his relationship with China. “The experience that the Russian army is gaining in Ukraine is even more interesting for Beijing,” Korostikov said. All of this information would be irrelevant in the event that China attacked Taiwan, he noted. But only a fraction of it “should be obtained by China at the cost of soldiers’ blood if it decided to find out for itself,” Korostikov wrote. “Instead, the established military cooperation between the two countries allows China to access this information without significant costs.”

