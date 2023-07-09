Toshakhana reference ‘maintainable’, trial to start next week – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case is set to resume next week after an Islamabad court ruled that the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chairman was admissible.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, while ruling that the dismissal was admissible, restarted the stalled proceedings and called the witnesses to testify on July 12.

Mr Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, however, asked the court to adjourn the proceedings until July 10, as lead lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmed was unavailable due to family commitments. .

This was the third consecutive hearing in which the lead attorney did not appear in court. When the court resumed on Saturday, lawyer Gohar was also not present. After a brief adjournment, the tribunal reconvened.

Lawyer Gohar requested an exemption for Mr Khan from his personal presence and also informed that Khawaja Haris was not available. The judge noted that neither the PTI president nor Khawaja Haris had appeared in court once in the previous three hearings. Lawyer Gohar argued that Mr Khan could not appear in district courts for security reasons. He asked for the proceedings to be adjourned until July 10.

The judge pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had given him seven days to decide on the maintainability of the petition. Counsel for the ECP read the relevant paragraph from the IHC judgement.

The IHC order stated, [The] The trial court left the issues open and dismissed the petitioner’s claim with few reasons that left the main legal issues open or unresolved. It would only be fair for the trial judge to adjudicate the application again after hearing the parties with detailed reasons bearing in mind the provisions of Section 10A of the Constitution as a paramount consideration in seven days.

Initially, the PTI expressed jubilation and called the order a major relief for Mr Khan. However, a few days later, Imran Khan challenged the same order in the Supreme Court.

The ECP lawyer argued that in the Qadir Buksh case, the Sindh government issued instructions to file a complaint against a defendant. He pointed out that the ECP had granted the appropriate approval for the filing of the complaint and that a letter of authority was also attached to the Toshakhana reference.

He argued the reference was filed after the ECP ruled against Mr Khan for concealing gifts from Toshakhana. The lawyer added that the commission was a competent authority to lodge the complaint under article 190 of the electoral law.

He said the District Election Commissioner filed a complaint against the PTI leader. According to him, the Speaker of the National Assembly forwarded the referral against Mr. Khan to the ECP. The ECP served notices on the president and requested his tax file which revealed that he concealed the details of the donations in the statements for the relevant years.

When the ECP lawyer concluded, the court asked lawyer Gohar to make arguments. Mr. Khan’s lawyer, however, insisted on the adjournment. He said the court was depriving Mr Khan of his right to a proper hearing. He further said that the IHC had set July 12 as the deadline for concluding arguments and that if the decision was made in a hurry, it would amount to a miscarriage of justice.

The judge noted that the lead attorney did not appear in court and that the dismissal affected the routine proceedings of his court. He ruled that the plea was admissible and called the witnesses accordingly.

On May 10, the trial court ruled that the case was admissible and also brought charges against Mr. Khan. However, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq halted the proceedings and then ordered the judge to review the case in seven days, bearing in mind eight legal questions he formulated to decide on the maintainability of the reference.

Some of the questions related to whether the complaint was filed on behalf of ECP by a duly authorized person, whether ECP’s decision dated 21.10.2022 is valid authorization for any agent of ECP to file a complaint, if the question of authorization is a question of fact and evidence and can be confirmed later in the proceedings.

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1763747/toshakhana-reference-maintainable-trial-to-begin-next-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos