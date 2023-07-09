Donald Trump gets wild cheers from MMA fans as he enters UFC 290 with pal Dana White





DONALD TRUMP received a savage reception from fight fans as he crashed out at UFC 290.

The 45th President of the United States was in attendance at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to watch the promotion’s International Fight Week card.

4

Donald Trump was a special guest at UFC 290 in Las VegasCredit: UFC

4

The former president walked to his seat moments before the main cardCredit: UFC

Trump made a somewhat low-key entrance into the crowded arena just before the main card started.

He was flanked by a barrage of Secret Service agents as he made his way to his seat.

But his arrival was met with huge cheers from fans when he appeared on the big screen.

MMA fans were quick to comment on Trump’s appearance for the Sin City card, with one saying, “Dana White walks in with Donald Trump and this place just got big.”

Another said: “THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER!!!”

And another said: “Awesome!”

One remarked, “Dana White, the NEXT VP.”

One added: ‘Donald Trump is here and just got a HUGE pop from the crowd.

Trump, who is running for the Oval Office in 2024, is no stranger to UFC events.

4

Donald Trump was present at UFC 287 in Miami in AprilCredit: GETTY

The 77-year-old – who hosted events at his Trump Taj Mahal hotel at the time – was in the house for UFC 244 while still serving as president.

He was also present for UFC 264 and UFC 287, the latter of which sat next to Mike Tyson and Kid Rock.

UFC President Dana White is a longtime friend of Trump and even spoke for him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Recalling his RNC speech for Trump, White told Tucker Carlson: “This guy has been so good to me it’s inexplicable.

“He’s been a very good friend to me since the day I met him.

“When we bought this company it had such a stigma and the sport that we couldn’t even get into the venues, they didn’t want us.

4

Donald Trump is a longtime friend of UFC President Dana WhiteCredit: GETTY

“Donald Trump saw that this thing could be huge, plus he’s an athlete who loves sports, and he offered to come and do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

“He got us a very fair deal and we went over there and did two events with him where he showed up for the first fight and stayed until the last fight.

“Imagine back then; the Trump brand is up, the UFC brand is down, but he hosted us and he was awesome.

“Everything that happened to me in my career after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump; whether it was a letter or once we were on the cover of The New York Times.

“He said, ‘I always knew you were going to make it, Dana, congratulations.’ And he sent me the paper, he sent me a pen once to congratulate me.

“He always sends something to congratulate you; a guy who’s really happy with your success.”

