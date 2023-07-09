Prabowo Subianto asks for the people’s blessing to continue Joko Widodo’s program





Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto Manado, BeritaManado.com — Prabowo Subianto, as one of the 2024 presidential candidates, has pledged to pursue Joko Widodo’s presidential program. According to Suara.com, the BeritaManado.com network, the general president of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, has promised to continue what President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had initiated, if he is elected president in the 2024 elections. This statement was made by Prabowo in his speech at the grand consolidation event of Gerindra in Tangerang Raya at Ahmad Yani Square, Tangerang City. Initially, Prabowo talked about all the natural resources that are the source of Indonesia’s wealth. According to him, if the raw materials from natural resources can be processed in the country, the sale value can increase. He also highlighted the downstream program initiated by Jokowi. Prabowo also spoke in front of 10,000 people made up of executives and sympathizers so that the people could place their trust in Gerindra and Prabowo. “Because of this, brothers and sisters, we have to convince the people, trust the Gerindra party, trust Prabowo Subianto,” said Prabowo, Sunday 07/09/2023. Prabowo stressed that he and Gerindra will continue everything started in Jokowi’s time. “What Pak Joko Widodo started, we will continue, we will improve, we will build Indonesia to be as prosperous as possible for the good of the Indonesian people,” Prabowo said. Prabowo then alluded to the many politicians currently appearing making many promises ahead of the general election. According to Prabowo, it is indeed the nature of politicians to make promises, but he warned Gerindra not to be like that. “There is a song, high on a mountain, different on the lips, different in the heart. Well, Gerindra cannot be different on your lips or in your heart, brothers and sisters. What Gerindra is in our hearts , that’s what we fight for, that’s what we proclaim,” Prabowo said. “We don’t want to make promises, but you always have to be courageous, dare to set goals. Dare to give direction. Our goal, our direction, is a just and prosperous Indonesia, a truly prosperous Indonesia, a nation for all Indonesian people,” he said. (Erdysep Diranga) Latest news Sandra Moniaga represents the Governor of North Sulawesi at the North Sulawesi Regional Working Meeting Flobamora



Prabowo Subianto asks for the people’s blessing to continue Joko Widodo’s program



