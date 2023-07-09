Rishi Sunak is a Tory Brexiteer doomed to be denounced as staying wet and woke

Allow me to offer a suggestion which, in the current climate, might seem shocking. Rishi Sunak is a conventional conservative, even a Thatcherite. Certainly, he is, by instinct and inclination, on the right of Boris Johnson.

I say shocking because the view of many conservatives is that the prime minister is rich, wet and woke, a manager who presided over a leftward swerve in our economy and our institutions. Why, they ask, do we tax, spend and subsidize so much? Why is identity politics on the move, pushed by state-funded lobbies? Why have we been so slow to seize the opportunities of Brexit?

Well, look what Sunak inherited. Exactly one year has passed since Johnson was overthrown a year, three prime ministers, two Scottish prime ministers and two monarchs.

Regular readers will remember that I never wanted Boris to resign. To fire a successful Prime Minister because of the proximity of an uneaten cake, or because of the drunken fumbling of an obscure MP, has belittled us as a nation.

Still, I can’t help but think that he would have survived these things had he retained the support of at least one wing of his parliamentary party. Yes, some MPs have never forgiven him for Brexit. But others backed him until he increased National Insurance to pay for even more NHS expenses.

I remember the change in mood. A previously loyal MP asked: Why am I blaming him for partygate when he governs like Gordon Brown?

It should be recalled that Sunak resigned as Chancellor because he could not afford the increased spending. Of course there were other issues (there always are) but the big issue was the size of the budget.

I write without a critical mind. I voted for Boris as leader because I felt his generosity of soul would appeal to voters. I have not changed my mind.

But let’s not pretend that the man who describes himself as a Brexity Hezza was some kind of fiscal conservative. I remember a picture of him in this newspaper 25 years ago giving his thumbs up in front of the Millennium Dome site and assuring his readers that Tony Blair’s grand scheme would be a resounding success.

From that day until now he has been obsessed with throwing public money at things.

It was Boris who dramatically accelerated the decarbonisation agenda ahead of the Glasgow summit. It was Boris who missed the last moment when we could recoup a good chunk of the money by canceling HS2. It was Boris who came out as pro-immigration, and boasted of having offered a blanket amnesty for illegals as mayor of London.

Why, then, is Sunak the one portrayed as Cameroon’s milkman? He didn’t dwell on how to jump on Brexit: he was writing anti-EU articles while still in school. He’s always been skeptical of both immigration and (as Zac Goldsmith reminded us in his resignation statement last week) free greenery.

The answer is that we live in a time when appearances trump ideas. Boris has demotic appeal based on his character ability. Rishi looks and talks like the CEO of a large multinational. People choose sides based on impressions rather than politics, then retrospectively rationalize their decision for themselves.

Consider the Truss/Sunak leadership contest. Most Incumbents (including this one) supported the candidate who voted Remain, and most Remainers the candidate who voted Leave.

For what? Lots of reasons, from personal relationships to local loyalties. But the main factor was that Liz Truss had what I can only describe as a eurosceptic gestalt. She was giving off vacation vibes. She said blunt things in a provincial accent, while Sunak, with his immaculate hair, tight suit and thin tie, looked like a composite Remainer.

By the end of this necessarily polarizing contest, Sunak had established himself in the minds of many conservatives as a compromising man or, from the opposite viewpoint, as a refreshingly sane adult. It had nothing to do with his politics, everything to do with his mannerisms.

You might think that in the run-up to a general election, a reputation for sensible centrism isn’t a bad thing. But in politics, everything revolves around this base, about this base. Commentators on either side set the tone. And the right-handers, because of the vibe, started complaining about things they were willing to take from Johnson and Truss.

It was not, after all, under Sunak that government departments started funding Stonewall, or flotillas started crossing the English Channel, or spending on the NHS escaped atmospheric drag and went orbital. It’s just that, without Johnson’s contagious optimism, without Truss’s headlong rush to fix everything at once, these issues have begun to infuriate conservatives.

Sunak could be forgiven for dwelling on Charles Greville’s words about our second shortest prime minister, George Canning: The Tories, fools that they were, and never discovered he was their best friend, chased him to death.

So why does the country feel so statist after 13 years of conservative government? He owes a lot to the lockdowns, which Sunak resisted more than most ministers; but also something to the natural bias of our state institutions.

Dominic Cummings used to call Johnson a wonky caddy. In fact, the metaphor is more aptly applied to the British state.

Our bureaucracies pull to the left. The Treasury hates cutting taxes, the Business Department hates deregulation, the Commerce Department doesn’t like tariff waivers, the Home Office (or at least its union) will go to court rather than enforce evictions. Many civil servants view their notional jobs as secondary to the goal of promoting diversity.

Sunak struggles to bring the cart back. He fights the courts, the opposition and the bishops on illegal immigration.

It changes the rules on sex education and sets guidelines for how schools should approach the trans issue.

He refuses the wage demands of the public sector, hence the strikes. He inherited the policy of paying people’s energy bills, but resisted pressure to extend that approach to mortgages.

You could say it should do more. Fair enough. One could argue that, given the colossal expansion of state power during shutdowns, its measures are inadequate. GOOD. You might boil over how commentators reacted when gilt yields under Truss hit the same level they are now. I agree.

But what you cannot reasonably argue is that Sunak is content with woke civil servants, incontinent Bank of England officials and leftist quangocrats. He is simply working within the limits of his powers and the time available.

As an example, consider the Windsor Framework. This is a flawed deal that, for some sectors, will actually be worse than the status quo and unilateral waivers. But, overall, it’s an improvement over Johnson’s deal, not to mention the appalling terms negotiated by Theresa May.

What goes for the Windsor Framework goes for the culture wars, the growth in the size of government and the rest. You might be happy that Sunak brought his mastery of detail to the subject and made a bad situation better; or you could measure it against your ideal outcome and damn it as a prevaricator.

Judging by opinion polls, most people are in the second camp, and we are headed for a Starmer government. It is conceivable, I suppose, that the Labor Party will face up to wage demands, drop plans for further borrowing, kick out illegal immigrants, uphold standards in schools and support the police against Just Stop Oil. But it’s more likely that we’ll see what happens when the caddy is left alone to careen where it pleases.

Only then, perhaps, will we realize that we always had a curator in number 10.