Politics
NATO bases its hopes on Erdogan for Sweden’s membership
Whether or not Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership has become the subject of a two-day high-level summit the alliance is hosting in Lithuania starting Tuesday.
In the eyes of some Western diplomats, the thorny issue overshadows an expected show of support for Ukraine’s NATO bid, although that is also proving controversial.
This is extremely important, said an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Basically, everyone wants [Swedens] accession is done as soon as possible and hopes that the last obstacles will be removed without delay.
Mr Erdogan is due to meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday afternoon.
A very good scenario would be if, in Vilnius, Erdogan said: I am satisfied with the actions of the Swedish Parliament and I am ready to present it to my Parliament, said a senior NATO diplomat during a briefing to journalists.
The Turks are very skilled negotiators. Negotiations never end until they’re finally over
NATO diplomat
There’s more than a 50% chance of that happening, but let’s see.
The final stage of approval in Turkey will be a parliamentary vote.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mr Erdogan as his diplomatic team continues to press his allies for further concessions.
They may also include the possibility of buying F-16 fighter jets from the United States after it kicked Turkey out of its F-35 program for buying Russian missile defense systems in 2017.
Publicly, the biggest sticking point between NATO member Turkey and Sweden remains Mr Erdogan’s perception that Stockholm is not doing enough to repel Kurdish militant groups operating on Swedish soil.
This includes blocking fundraising operations carried out by the PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization by both the EU and Turkey.
Finland and Sweden filed a joint application to join NATO last May shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, breaking with their long history of neutrality and non-alignment.
Finland became a full member of the transatlantic alliance in April, but Turkey continued to obstruct Sweden’s membership.
Sweden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have repeatedly said that Sweden has done what was promised in a deal signed last year with Turkey, including changing its anti-terrorism legislation.
But Mr. Erdogan has publicly raised other issues that are not mentioned in the memorandum, including the public burning of Qurans in Sweden. The Swedish government is considering making it illegal to set fire to the Koran or other holy books.
NATO says it understands Turkish concerns about the PKK. The conviction last week by a Swedish court of a Kurdish man for trying to fund the group was widely seen as a boost for Sweden’s NATO bid.
But many believe Turkey wants to see more convictions and extraditions. This has put Sweden’s rulers in an awkward position as they cannot be seen to be interfering with an independent judiciary.
The persistence of the turkeys has baffled some Western diplomats. The Swedes cannot say “we will deliver people X, Y and Z to you”, the top NATO diplomat said.
An important mediator
Yet they are also aware that Turkey’s demands cannot be ignored. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Erdogan has positioned himself as a mediator with close ties to Ukraine and Russia.
Turkey is one of three NATO member countries in the strategic Black Sea region through which Ukrainian grain is exported under a UN-brokered deal with Turkey that is vital for the global food security.
Securing NATO’s interests in the Black Sea depends on a strong Turkey, wrote Rich Outzen, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and historian Pinar Dost in an article published Saturday by the Council of Atlantic.
Ukraine has understood this, leading its officials to consider Turkey as one of the few potential guarantors of security.”
In an apparent gesture of defiance to Russia, Mr Erdogan released five Ukrainian commanders detained during a visit to Turkey by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Kremlin has accused Turkey of breaching an agreement that said the men were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the war under a prisoner swap.
Mr Erdogan also publicly endorsed Ukraine’s bid for accelerated NATO membership, telling reporters that there is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to join the alliance.
The move was called smart by Carnegie Europe senior researcher Sinan Ulgen. He said it demonstrated loyalty to NATO at no cost.
Many believe the US can play a role in softening Erdogan’s stance on Sweden, but the White House and Congress are at odds over a crucial aspect of US-Turkish relations by selling F- 16 to Turkey.
US President Joe Biden responded favorably to Turkey’s request in October 2021 to purchase F-16s and retrofit kits, but faced opposition from Congress.
Senior politicians want Mr Erdogan to become less belligerent and end his opposition to Sweden joining NATO.
This gives Mr. Biden little wiggle room.
The next few days will give an indication of the kind of compromise that can be reached.
“The Turks are very skilled negotiators,” said the senior NATO diplomat. “Negotiations never stop until they’re finally over.”
Updated: 09 July 2023, 14:11
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/07/09/alliance-pins-hopes-on-erdogan-over-swedens-accession-to-nato-ahead-of-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NATO bases its hopes on Erdogan for Sweden’s membership
- Rishi Sunak is a Tory Brexiteer doomed to be denounced as staying wet and woke
- Robert Englund regrets not doing Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Entertainment
- Texas A&M, Aggieland bid farewell to former football player Coach Terry Price
- Challenger ATP Men Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023 Preview: how to watch, odds
- Ice recorded 2,200 earthquakes in 24 hours
- Toshakhana case: the court declares the case against Imran Khan admissible
- Donald Trump fans clap hands at UFC 290 in Las Vegas
- ‘Phenomenal Powerhouse Of Talent’: PM Modi meets autistic singer in Telangana
- Trending news: This cute kid is a Bollywood superstar, follower of action-romance, recognized?
- Google Pixel Fold vs Google Pixel 7a: $1300 difference for same processor
- Prabowo Subianto asks for the people’s blessing to continue Joko Widodo’s program