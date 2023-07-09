NATO bases its hopes on Erdogan for Sweden’s membership

Whether or not Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership has become the subject of a two-day high-level summit the alliance is hosting in Lithuania starting Tuesday.

In the eyes of some Western diplomats, the thorny issue overshadows an expected show of support for Ukraine’s NATO bid, although that is also proving controversial.

This is extremely important, said an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Basically, everyone wants [Swedens] accession is done as soon as possible and hopes that the last obstacles will be removed without delay.

Mr Erdogan is due to meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday afternoon.

A very good scenario would be if, in Vilnius, Erdogan said: I am satisfied with the actions of the Swedish Parliament and I am ready to present it to my Parliament, said a senior NATO diplomat during a briefing to journalists.

There’s more than a 50% chance of that happening, but let’s see.

The final stage of approval in Turkey will be a parliamentary vote.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mr Erdogan as his diplomatic team continues to press his allies for further concessions.

They may also include the possibility of buying F-16 fighter jets from the United States after it kicked Turkey out of its F-35 program for buying Russian missile defense systems in 2017.

Publicly, the biggest sticking point between NATO member Turkey and Sweden remains Mr Erdogan’s perception that Stockholm is not doing enough to repel Kurdish militant groups operating on Swedish soil.

This includes blocking fundraising operations carried out by the PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization by both the EU and Turkey.

Finland and Sweden filed a joint application to join NATO last May shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, breaking with their long history of neutrality and non-alignment.

Finland became a full member of the transatlantic alliance in April, but Turkey continued to obstruct Sweden’s membership.

Sweden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have repeatedly said that Sweden has done what was promised in a deal signed last year with Turkey, including changing its anti-terrorism legislation.

But Mr. Erdogan has publicly raised other issues that are not mentioned in the memorandum, including the public burning of Qurans in Sweden. The Swedish government is considering making it illegal to set fire to the Koran or other holy books.

NATO says it understands Turkish concerns about the PKK. The conviction last week by a Swedish court of a Kurdish man for trying to fund the group was widely seen as a boost for Sweden’s NATO bid.

But many believe Turkey wants to see more convictions and extraditions. This has put Sweden’s rulers in an awkward position as they cannot be seen to be interfering with an independent judiciary.

The persistence of the turkeys has baffled some Western diplomats. The Swedes cannot say “we will deliver people X, Y and Z to you”, the top NATO diplomat said.

An important mediator

Yet they are also aware that Turkey’s demands cannot be ignored. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Erdogan has positioned himself as a mediator with close ties to Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey is one of three NATO member countries in the strategic Black Sea region through which Ukrainian grain is exported under a UN-brokered deal with Turkey that is vital for the global food security.

Securing NATO’s interests in the Black Sea depends on a strong Turkey, wrote Rich Outzen, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and historian Pinar Dost in an article published Saturday by the Council of Atlantic.

Ukraine has understood this, leading its officials to consider Turkey as one of the few potential guarantors of security.”

In an apparent gesture of defiance to Russia, Mr Erdogan released five Ukrainian commanders detained during a visit to Turkey by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin has accused Turkey of breaching an agreement that said the men were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the war under a prisoner swap.

Mr Erdogan also publicly endorsed Ukraine’s bid for accelerated NATO membership, telling reporters that there is no doubt that Ukraine deserves to join the alliance.

The move was called smart by Carnegie Europe senior researcher Sinan Ulgen. He said it demonstrated loyalty to NATO at no cost.

Many believe the US can play a role in softening Erdogan’s stance on Sweden, but the White House and Congress are at odds over a crucial aspect of US-Turkish relations by selling F- 16 to Turkey.

US President Joe Biden responded favorably to Turkey’s request in October 2021 to purchase F-16s and retrofit kits, but faced opposition from Congress.

Senior politicians want Mr Erdogan to become less belligerent and end his opposition to Sweden joining NATO.

This gives Mr. Biden little wiggle room.

The next few days will give an indication of the kind of compromise that can be reached.

“The Turks are very skilled negotiators,” said the senior NATO diplomat. “Negotiations never stop until they’re finally over.”

Updated: 09 July 2023, 14:11