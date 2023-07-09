US-China relations on more secure footing





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that 10 hours of talks with Chinese officials in recent days had been productive and that she was leaving China with relations between the two world powers on firmer footing. “The United States and China have significant disagreements,” Yellen told the US Embassy in Beijing, citing what she called unfair economic practices and punitive actions against US companies operating in China. . But Yellen added that she and US President Joe Biden believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper. The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world. With relations between the two countries at an all-time low over national security and trade issues, senior officials from both countries have been meeting in recent weeks to try to restore more normal ties. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month, the top US diplomat’s first trip under President Biden. Climate envoy John Kerry is also expected to visit later this month. The US diplomatic push comes ahead of a possible meeting between Biden and President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in September in New Delhi or at the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting scheduled for November in San Francisco. A senior Treasury official said Yellens’ trip did not result in any specific policy breakthroughs, but was “very successful” in terms of “re-establishing contacts” and building relationships. During his visit, Yellen met for five hours on Saturday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The Treasury Department described the meetings as frank, constructive and comprehensive, while Chinese state media called them thorough, candid and pragmatic. Yellen defended the Biden administration’s restrictions on technology exports that Beijing disagrees with and said such disagreements should not prevent the two countries from finding ways to address important global challenges. , such as the over-indebtedness of emerging markets and developing countries and climate change.

The Chinese side expressed concern over US sanctions and restrictive measures against China, state news agency Xinhua said. The deputy prime minister said the two governments should revert to an agreement struck in November by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to improve relations. The Treasury Secretary was also able to meet the new Chinese economic team. My goal during this trip was to build and deepen relationships with the new economic leadership team in place in Beijing, Yellin said. Our discussions are part of a larger concerted effort to stabilize the relationship, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and discuss areas of cooperation. On Friday, Yellen held candid and constructive talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. A Treasury Department statement said Yellen discussed the administrations’ desire to seek healthy economic competition with China that benefits both economies, including American workers and businesses. She also emphasized close communication on global macroeconomic and financial issues and collaboration on global challenges, including debt overhang in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance. China’s Foreign Ministry released a statement saying the premier noted that US and Chinese economic interests are closely intertwined, and China’s development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the US. Beijing said Yellen said during the talks that the United States does not seek decoupling and disconnection and has no intention of hindering China’s modernization process. The Foreign Ministry said China and the United States should strengthen coordination and cooperation, join hands in tackling global challenges and promote common development. While both sides described Yellens’ visit in positive terms, no new plans for higher-level meetings have been announced. Washington is keen to strengthen its ties with China and next month the top American diplomat, Antony Blinken, is due to visit China. Climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit China later this month. Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

