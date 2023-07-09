Trump speaks at Las Vegas church, criticizes President Biden, Florida Governor DeSantis





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald J. Trump was in Las Vegas on Saturday, addressing campaign volunteers and supporters at a church.

He spoke for 40 minutes inside Fervent, a church near Craig Road and Rancho Drive, where he railed against the media and the 2020 election calling it rigged.

We have broken borders and we have rigged elections, and you can’t have one or the other if you want to have a country. if you want to have a great country, you can’t have any of that, Trump said.

The event was only open to campaign volunteers, but that didn’t stop people queuing for hours trying to get in.

On Friday, Trump was campaigning in Iowa where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife was also speaking. DeSantis is one of many candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at church in Las Vegas on July 8, 2023 (KLAS)

Trump fired several shots at DeSantis in Las Vegas on Saturday telling the crowd that DeSantis would cut Medicare.

The former president also called President Joe Biden corrupt and accused the media of failing to account for the millions he took from other countries.

We are going to win this election in numbers like I don’t think anyone has ever seen before. I see it, Trump said.

Two Nevada Democratic lawmakers, Congresswoman Dina Titus and Congressman Steven Horsford criticized Trump’s Las Vegas event as a threat to democracy.

I was at the United States Capitol on January 6 when people literally attacked not only the United States Capitol building, but our very institution of democracy, Horsford, (D) Nevada, said.

Congresswoman Titus has accused Trump of overruling several rights during his tenure as president.

Trump appointed the three conservative justices who, upon his nomination, said they were going to back Roe against Wade, and they did just that, Titus said.

Dina Titus (KLAS)

The Supreme Court essentially overruled Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which granted women the right to abortion.

Trump, who is under investigation and has been charged twice, didn’t say much about his legal troubles at the campaign event.

Yet he criticized the US Department of Justice, calling it the Department of Injustice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/trump-speaks-at-las-vegas-church-criticizes-president-biden-florida-gov-desantis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos