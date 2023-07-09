Ignore Pharaoh Jokowi’s criticism and visit Mbah Nun during intensive care

President Joko Widodo visited Emha Ainun Nadjib (mbah Nun) who was being treated at Dr. Sardjito Central General Hospital (RSUP) on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Received by Novia Kolopaking, wife of Mbah Nun, and Mawa Sabrang Mawa Damar Panuluh alias Noe Letto, eldest son grandmother nun.

Jokowi accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno arrived around 10:00 a.m. WIB, left the hospital around 10:30 a.m. WIB. Jokowi’s greatness of soul is visible, even though all this time Mbah Nun has criticized the head of state as a “Pharaoh”. Although later, Mbah Nun admitted his guilt and felt “sad”.

“It is true that Pak Jokowi came to visit Pak Emha (Cak Nun) here, the President’s visit lasted about 15 minutes,” said RSUP Legal, Organizational and Public Relations Section Chief Dr. Sardjito Banu Hermawan.

Cak Nun was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon July 6, 2023 and is still being treated today. A number of colleagues have stated that Cak Nun allegedly suffered a cerebral hemorrhage due to a history of strokes he had suffered.

Mbah Nun could not be visited yet. In the ICCU room, there was only Novia Kolopaking. The family does not yet know when they can be visited and when they are allowed to return home.

During this visit, President Jokowi did not meet Cak Nun in person, as he was still in intensive care.

“Mr. President met Mr. Emha’s wife, Mrs. Novia (Kolopaking) and his son Mas Sabrang (Sabrang Mawa Damar Panuluh),” Banu said.

RSUP Dr. Sardjito himself did not reveal Cak Nun’s current health status as he is awaiting approval from the family.

It’s just that according to the information submitted by a number of Cak Nun’s colleagues, Cak Nun’s condition is becoming more stable and improving. Even able to communicate with his family although very limited.

President Jokowi visited Mbah Nun during a series of visits to Yogya to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law, Erina Gudono, who is the wife of Kaesang Pangarep. However, the protocol party and the family of the bride and groom declared through the protocol of the DIY regional government that the wedding ceremony was closed to the media.

President Joko Widodo and Emha Ainun Nadjib. Spicy criticism. (Photo: doc/ngopibareng.id)

Popular Muslim intellectuals

Mbah Nun, known as a Muslim scholar, previously continued to actively participate in da’wah invitations with Kiai Kanjeng both in the Yogyakarta area and outside Yogyakarta. Mbah Nun and Kiai Kanjeng also attended the event at Mataraman Village, Bantul Regency on Sunday July 2, 2023.

Mbah Nun had been training and preparing with Kiai Kanjeng on Wednesday July 5, 2023 but on Thursday July 6 he fell ill and was rushed to hospital.

Emha Ainun Nadjib (formerly known as Cak Nun) was born in Jombang, East Java on May 27, 1953. He was born into a family steeped in Santri culture.

His paternal great-grandfather, Kiai Imam Zahid, was a student of Syaikhona Kholil Bangkalan who was also the teacher of Nahdlatul Ulama KH founder Hasyim Asyari and Muhammadiyah founder Ahmad Dahlan. His father, Muhammad Abdul Latief, is also known as a highly respected kiai in Jombang, especially in Mentoro village, Kesamben Jombang.

Cak Nun was educated at Gontor Islamic Boarding School, Ponorogo, East Java when he was in elementary school. He then continued his education at Muhammadiyah Middle and High School in Yogyakarta. In high school, he was a close friend of Busyro Muqoddas, former vice president of the Corruption Eradication Commission.

After that, he continued his studies by entering the Faculty of Economics at Gadjah Mada University. Unfortunately, he did not complete his studies.

Having failed to graduate from college, Cak Nun worked as a reporter for Yogyakarta’s local media, Masa Kini Daily. He has also written for Bernas Media. Cak Nun’s essay was also published in Tempo Magazine in the 80s.

It was in the 1980s that Cak Nun’s name as a humanist began to spread throughout Indonesia. With the Dynasty Theater, he once performed a poem titled God at the Taman Ismail Marzuki Theater. This performance is considered unusual because the reading of the poem is accompanied by Javanese gamelan music.

As a humanist, Cak Nun is known to often criticize the government. He is also known as one of the figures who actively participated in the overthrow of Suharto in 1998.

At the height of the ruling New Order in the early 1990s, Cak Nun held a Padhang Mbulanan recitation activity in his home village, Mentoro Village, Jombang, every 15 days of the Hijri calendar month. Apart from this, and so far, there is the Ma’iyah and Bangbang Wetan study for the public in Surabaya.