Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of waging ‘despicable’ and ‘sinister’ campaign against army chief





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused his predecessor Imran Khan of involvement in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against army chief General Asim Munir.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Khan was using proxies to target the army chief.

Imran Khan continues to wage a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented, he said.

The prime minister claimed Khan was using coercive tactics to return to power.

After the failure of his methodically planned attack on the symbols of the state, he is clearly desperate and wants to return to power by force, knowing little that the time of his policy of intimidation, violence and hatred is over, he tweeted.

Sharif said the former prime minister was exposing himself by using highly condemnable antics, the heart of which is defined by putting his self-interest (power grab) over everything else.

The Pakistani people and political parties support their army chief and the armed forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and plot to undermine their prestige, honor and integrity, he wrote on the microblogging site.

Separately, in a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, Sharif ordered the authorities to initiate legal action against those involved in such malicious campaigns at home and abroad.

A clear message to May 9 planners, facilitators and managers: All conspiracies against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed, he said.

Violent protests erupted across the country on May 9 following the arrest of PTI leader Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad.

The government then launched a massive crackdown on PTI leaders and workers and arrested thousands of people accused of attacking civilian and military installations.

Khan’s supporters vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

The desperate elements will not be allowed to create a new crisis in the country, Sharif said in the press release, adding that the nation stood by its armed forces and its leader.

Khan was removed from office in a vote of no confidence in April last year, but he refused to accept it and launched a campaign to win back power, calling his removal a plot. His effort hit a snag after the violence unleashed by his supporters on May 9 during his arrest.

However, he is trying to break the shackles using social media and his brigade of supporters who are also believed to be operating from abroad are targeting the army chief as well as the government for cornering Khan.

The former prime minister enjoys strong support among Pakistanis based in Western countries, and Sharif’s statements follow after hundreds of Pakistani Americans gathered outside the White House a day earlier to demand an end to the government actions against Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/pakistan-pm-accuses-imran-khan-of-engaging-in-vile-and-sinister-campaign-against-army-chief/3162084/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos