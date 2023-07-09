Politics
“The meaning of Congress is to loot the shop, the jhooth market,” Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Bikaner.
Bikaner: On July 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government and said the significance of Congress was “a storehouse of plunder and a marketplace of lies”. In an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi’slove shopcampaign, Prime Minister Modi has declared that Congress is nothing but a shop of looting and a marketplace of lies.
In a scathing attack on the Gehlot government, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, said: “The meaning of Congress is the loot shop, the loot market.“Farmers in Rajasthan have suffered the most because of the Congress government… Since the Congress government came to power in Rajasthan, what have they done? For four years, the entire Congress party and the government have been fighting each other. Everyone pulls their legs. »
Prime Minister Modi said the center sends programs from Delhi to Rajasthan, but in Jaipur, Congress claws them. “We send programs from Delhi to Rajasthan but in Jaipur the Congress scratches them. Congress has nothing to do with Rajasthan’s problems and your problems,” Prime Minister Modi told Congress.
“The Congress government is also troubled by the BJP’s plan to provide benefits to every household. Congress has only hurt the state for the past few years,” the Prime Minister added.
Accepting the welcome extended by the people of Bikaner, Prime Minister Modi said: “The enthusiasm of the people indicates that not only the temperature of the weather has risen in Rajasthan, but the temper of the people has also risen against the government of Congress”.
“When the public’s temperature rises, it doesn’t take long for the heat of power to wane and power to change,” Prime Minister Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore in Rajasthan including the new 500 kilometer stretch of Amritsar-Jamnagar highway in Bikaner of Rajasthan.
In his earlier address today, Prime Minister Modi also said that border areas and villages in Rajasthan have been starved of development for decades and for their development. The new section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway will also help to increase the connectivity of these villages with the rest of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also laying the foundation stone for several projects in Bikaner. After launching development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show accompanied by cyclists in Bikaner.
After launching various development projects including the 500 km stretch of the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway at Bikaner in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow as he traveled to a public rally. During the presentation tour, the Prime Minister’s convoy was accompanied by a large number of cyclists.
“I am fortunate to initiate the 500 km section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar highway. Rajasthan has reached a double century in terms of highways,” Prime Minister Modi added. “This corridor will link Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu-Kashmir,” the prime minister said.
Commercial seaports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also connect to Rajasthan and Bikaner using this corridor. The distance between Amritsar, Jodhpur and Bikaner will also decrease. The distance between Jodhpur, Jalore and Gujarat will also decrease,” the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Modi further mentioned the benefits of the corridor and said, “Farmers and traders in the region would benefit. This highway will bring new energy to Western India and its industrial activities. Supply chains would become more fluid and the nation would experience a new speed of financial development.
“The Prime Minister also said that the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital has also been completed in Bikaner. Prime Minister Modi commended the people of Rajasthan for all these development projects. The Prime Minister also pointed out that any state develops only when its possibilities and capabilities are clearly recognized.The Prime Minister also mentioned that Rajasthan is a center of endless possibilities and capabilities.
Today, the work of doubling the Bikaner-Ratangarh railway line has also started. Prime Minister Modi has said that railway development in Rajasthan is one of the government’s priorities. “Today, new railway lines are being rolled out at high speed. The tracks are automated. Small entrepreneurs would benefit most from infrastructure development,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Mentioning the famous Bikaner pickles and snacks, the Prime Minister said, “If connectivity were better, small industries here could export their products to all corners of India.” The Prime Minister said: “Karni Mata and Salasar Balaji have given a lot to Rajasthan so it should be ahead of everything in terms of development. Today, the Indian government is constantly stepping up development projects. “I am confident that we will push forward the development of Rajasthan with unity,” the Prime Minister said. (With ANI inputs)
