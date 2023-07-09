Low-key Trump bets on Vegas volunteers with promise of more to come





It’s no secret that the former president’s relationship with the state is complicated.

While he has a firm grip on the states Republican Party, he lost Nevada in two consecutive presidential campaigns by nearly 3 percentage points in 2020. As the Trump campaign turns its attention to the field state of battle, the former president alluded to this challenge on Saturday.

We have a big job to do. It was a difficult state. I truly believe this is a Republican state, Trump said. This is the most important election in the history of our country.

There were some theatrics from Trump, who from the outset underscored the purpose of the relatively small event. As usual when speaking at small rallies, he noted a large crowd outside and pointed to media coverage of crowd sizes at recent rallies.

But Trump also kept the red meat coming, delivering a few lines with gusto as he repeated familiar lies about the 2020 election he lost and insisted on how he would fix the country’s election, including in Nevada. The meandering discourse also hit on the frontier, China, critical race theory, transgender people and a mix of past presidents’ greatest hits.

Trump drew cheers when he unveiled the names of Nevada GOP power brokers, including state party chairman Michael McDonald, who was a so-called bogus voter in 2020. McDonald testified last month before a Washington federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6 and former presidents’ efforts to stay in office.

Michael McDonald has been my friend for a long time, Trump said.

The Nevada GOP, led by McDonalds, is suing the state government for moving away from the caucus format that relies heavily on grassroots support and benefited Trump eight years ago. The 2024 primary, likely to fall in February, is expected to move to a traditional state-run primary.

Trump took multiple opportunities to slap Ron DeSantis, weeks after the Florida governor campaigned during the fundraiser for the Basque Fry barbecue in the state. DeSantis’ message at the event, without naming Trump, was that if Republicans want to beat a Democrat in 2024, they need to get past the former president.

I’m not a big fan of him, and he’s very overrated, Trump said. He gets killed. He also has no personality. It helps, right? As a politician, you have to have personality.

Trump again sued DeSantis for his 2018 vote as a House Republican for a bill that would have authorized the storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, a key issue in the swing state. The DeSantis campaign hit back Saturday night, calling Trump a hypocrite as three of his budgets as president called for Yucca’s licensing process to be restarted. But in 2020, Trump backtracked, announcing he opposed the long-delayed nuclear waste project.

Polls in the state have been sparser than some of the other early primary states, but in early polls Trump has a strong lead over DeSantis by more than 30 percentage points, while the other GOP contenders are trailing at a number.

As he finished his short address, Trump hinted at bigger things to come as the campaign season progresses.

I just want to thank you all for volunteering and being with us, and we love you, Trump said. Well let’s come back a couple of times, and we’ve got some really big rallies scheduled over the next two months, and we’ve got 60, 70,000 people at those rallies.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report contained an error in the name of Adam Laxalt.

