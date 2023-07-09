Imran Khan asks for IMF ‘guarantee’ for timely elections in Pak: report





A delegation from the global lender met Imran Khan on Friday in Lahore. (TO FILE)

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for a “guarantee” from the International Monetary Fund that general elections in the country will be held on time.

A few days before the IMF board meeting to review and possibly approve the stand-by arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, a delegation from the global lender met with Khan on Friday in Lahore to seek assurances and support from key goals and policies under the recently announced $3 deal. billion-dollar bailout program, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a long-awaited service-level deal on June 29 to inject $3 billion in a stand-by deal into the struggling economy after months of talks that pushed the country to the brink of default. . The IMF Executive Board will meet on July 12 to consider the SBA for Pakistan.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that Khan had asked the IMF to ensure that the general elections, scheduled for October, are held on time.

What guarantee can you (IMF) give that the elections in the country will be held on time, the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf said during the caucus.

IMF officials, according to insiders, responded by saying the Washington-based lender is closely monitoring the situation in the country but that we cannot interfere too much in internal political affairs.

The IMF delegation further added that the short-term rescue plan was designed in such a way that the transition of power should take place in time, according to the report citing sources.

The insiders added that IMF officials have expressed hope that the interim structure will organize general elections in the country within the time frame mandated by the Constitution.

The meeting was attended by IMF Country Chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Ester Perez Luis who was physically present.

The IMF meeting was scanned in Pakistan where some leaders called it interference in the country’s internal affairs.

However, IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that meetings with political parties should “seek assurances of their support for key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program before the next national elections”.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-seeks-imf-guarantee-for-timely-elections-in-pak-report-4191494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos